Filming kicks off on Elsa Amiel’s PEARL

by Fabien Lemercier

21/09/2017 - The cast includes Julia Föry, Peter Mullan, Arieh Worthalter, Vidal Arzoni and Agata Buzek. The film is being staged by Unité de Production and sold by MK2

It’ll be lights, camera, action! on the set of PEARL tomorrow, a French Swiss co-production, and the first feature film by Elsa Amiel, who has already previously worked as an assistant director on a number of films by Bertrand Bonello, Noémie Lvovsky, Emmanuel Finkiel and Mathieu Amalric. The debut filmmaker has brought together a multi-national European cast, including Swiss bodybuilder Julia Föry, Scotsman Peter Mullan (My Name Is Joe, Mademoiselle Julie, Tyrannosaur , Top of the Lake), Belgian Arieh Worthalter (noticed recently for his excellent performance in Marie Curie and at Toronto for Raid ) Vidal Arzoni and Polish Agata Buzek (winner of the European Film Promotion’s Shooting Stars Award in 2010, as well as best actress in her country that same year for The Reverse , as well as playing to her strengths more recently in Agnus Dei ).

Written by Elsa Amiel and Laurent Larivière (I Am a Soldier ), the story begins at Eden Palace 48 hours before the final of an international women's bodybuilding competition. Léa Pearl is preparing to compete for the prestigious title of Miss Heaven for the first time, in the hope that the previous four years of hard work will pay off. Al, her mentor, himself a former bodybuilding star, enviously watches over her, hoping that she’ll get her time in the spotlight. But just a few hours before the final, Lea's dark past comes back to haunt her. Ben, her ex-husband, turns up at Eden Palace, with the excellent idea of bringing their son Joseph with him, who she’s not seen for four years...

Produced by Bruno Nahon and Caroline Nataf for the Parisian company Unité de Production, PEARL is co-produced by the Swiss companies Bande à Part Films and KNM. The feature film has also received support from the CNC, Pictanovo, Eurométropole Strasbourg, the Grand Est region, Sofica Arte Cofinova and Indéfilms, as well as OFC, Cineforom, RTS and Suissimage on the Swiss side. Filming is due to take place in France and Switzerland from 22 September to 14 November and its distribution will be handled by Haut et Court in France and by Filmcoopi in Switzerland. The outfit MK2 is taking on international sales.

Unité de Production includes Razzia by Nabil Ayouch (discovered in competition at Toronto) and Sparring by Samuel Jouy (which premiered in the Piazza Grande at Locarno).

(Translated from French)