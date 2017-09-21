Foxtrot wins big at the Israeli Ophir Awards
by Orr Sigoli
- Venice’s Silver Lion winner took home eight trophies, including Best Picture, Director and Lead Actor
Samuel Maoz’s second feature, Foxtrot [+see also:
film profile], dominated the 28th Israeli Film Awards, which were handed out on 19 September. Maoz’s lavish take on a contemporary Israeli family affected by the men’s military service won eight trophies. Its Best Picture win automatically makes it Israel’s official submission for the Best Foreign-language Film category of the 90th Academy Awards (see the news).
In Between [+see also:
film profile] by Maysaloun Hamoud won in both female acting categories, with Best Lead Actress going to Shaden Kanboura and Best Supporting Actress bestowed upon Mouna Hawa, thus making it the first time that two Arab actresses have taken home the prizes on the same night. The winner of the Giornate degli Autori’s People’s Choice Award, Savi Gabizon’s Longing [+see also:
film profile], won for Best Screenplay.
Here is the full list of award winners:
Best Film
Foxtrot [+see also:
film profile] – Samuel Maoz (Israel/Germany/France/Switzerland)
Best Director
Samuel Maoz – Foxtrot
Best Lead Actor
Lior Ashkenazi – Foxtrot
Best Lead Actress
Shaden Kanboura – In Between [+see also:
film profile] (Israel/France)
Best Supporting Actor
Ami Smolartchik – Scaffolding [+see also:
film profile] (Israel/Poland)
Best Supporting Actress
Mouna Hawa – In Between
Best Screenplay
Savi Gabizon – Longing [+see also:
film profile] (Israel)
Best Cinematography
Giora Bejach – Foxtrot
Best Editing
Arik Lahav Leibovitch, Guy Nemesh – Foxtrot
Best Art Direction
Arad Sawat – Foxtrot
Best Costume Design
Maya Leibovitch – Madam Yankelova’s Fine Literature Club (Israel)
Best Original Music
Ophir Leibovitch, Amit Poznansky – Foxtrot
Best Sound
Alex Claud – Foxtrot
Best Casting
Orit Azoulay – Doubtful [+see also:
film profile] (Israel)
Best Make-up
Shiri Shamsha - Madam Yankelova’s Fine Literature Club
Best Documentary Feature
Ben-Gurion, Epilogue – Yariv Mozer (Israel/France/Germany)
Best Documentary Under 60 Minutes
Hope I’m in the Frame – Netalie Braun (Israel)
Best Short Film
Sirens – Erez Tadmor (Israel)
Lifetime Achievement
Nissim Dayan (director)
Professional Achievement
Era Lapid (editor)