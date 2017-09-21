Foxtrot wins big at the Israeli Ophir Awards

by Orr Sigoli

21/09/2017 - Venice’s Silver Lion winner took home eight trophies, including Best Picture, Director and Lead Actor

Samuel Maoz’s second feature, Foxtrot , dominated the 28th Israeli Film Awards, which were handed out on 19 September. Maoz’s lavish take on a contemporary Israeli family affected by the men’s military service won eight trophies. Its Best Picture win automatically makes it Israel’s official submission for the Best Foreign-language Film category of the 90th Academy Awards (see the news).

In Between by Maysaloun Hamoud won in both female acting categories, with Best Lead Actress going to Shaden Kanboura and Best Supporting Actress bestowed upon Mouna Hawa, thus making it the first time that two Arab actresses have taken home the prizes on the same night. The winner of the Giornate degli Autori’s People’s Choice Award, Savi Gabizon’s Longing , won for Best Screenplay.

Here is the full list of award winners:

Best Film

Foxtrot – Samuel Maoz (Israel/Germany/France/Switzerland)

Best Director

Samuel Maoz – Foxtrot

Best Lead Actor

Lior Ashkenazi – Foxtrot

Best Lead Actress

Shaden Kanboura – In Between (Israel/France)

Best Supporting Actor

Ami Smolartchik – Scaffolding (Israel/Poland)

Best Supporting Actress

Mouna Hawa – In Between

Best Screenplay

Savi Gabizon – Longing (Israel)

Best Cinematography

Giora Bejach – Foxtrot

Best Editing

Arik Lahav Leibovitch, Guy Nemesh – Foxtrot

Best Art Direction

Arad Sawat – Foxtrot

Best Costume Design

Maya Leibovitch – Madam Yankelova’s Fine Literature Club (Israel)

Best Original Music

Ophir Leibovitch, Amit Poznansky – Foxtrot

Best Sound

Alex Claud – Foxtrot

Best Casting

Orit Azoulay – Doubtful (Israel)

Best Make-up

Shiri Shamsha - Madam Yankelova’s Fine Literature Club

Best Documentary Feature

Ben-Gurion, Epilogue – Yariv Mozer (Israel/France/Germany)

Best Documentary Under 60 Minutes

Hope I’m in the Frame – Netalie Braun (Israel)

Best Short Film

Sirens – Erez Tadmor (Israel)

Lifetime Achievement

Nissim Dayan (director)

Professional Achievement

Era Lapid (editor)