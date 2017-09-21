Lukas Moodysson to create HBO Nordic’s Gösta

by Jorn Rossing Jensen

21/09/2017 - The Swedish director will write and direct the pay channel’s first Swedish – and Scandinavian – original television series, which will shoot from next year

Swedish director Lukas Moodysson, whose feature debut, 1998’s Show Me Love, won him four Swedish Guldbagge Awards (including Best Film, Best Original Screenplay and Best Director), adding 15 international festival awards, will write and direct Gösta, HBO Nordic’s first Swedish – and Scandinavian – original television series.

Moodysson, whose latest title, We Are the Best! (2013), earned him 13 festival prizes, has already delivered the script about a 28-year-old child psychologist who moves from Stockholm to a rural town, where he rents a cottage in the woods.

“I want Gösta to be a mix of comedy and Fyodor Dostoyevsky: as funny as possible and as serious as possible,” said Moodysson, who will direct all eight episodes about the man, who wants to be the kindest person in the world and help everyone he meets. Sometimes it goes well, sometimes not. Production will start in Sweden next year, for a 2019 premiere.

“It’s a joy and an honour to produce HBO Nordic’s first Scandinavian original series – it is perfect for Gösta’s wilful mix of comedy and drama,” added Swedish producer Lars Jönsson, of Stockholm’s Memfis Film, who has staged all of Moodysson’s film productions and will now produce his first television series, with HBO Nordic’s Hanne Palmquist, Steve Matthews and Antony Root on board as executive producers.

“Gösta is an insightful, fun, multifaceted and bittersweet story that says a lot about the time we are living in – in a way that only Moodysson can say it. I am so very pleased to welcome him and Jönsson to HBO Nordic,” concluded Palmquist, the new commissioning editor and VP of Original Programming at the Nordic division of the US commercial broadcaster.