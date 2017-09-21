The 44th edition of Film Fest Gent is set to be a gold mine

by Aurore Engelen

The 44th Film Fest Gent will be held from 10 to 20 October, an edition that's set to be rich in discoveries, with two Belgian films due to open and close proceedings: Insyriated by Philippe Van Leeuw, discovered in Berlin, where he won the Panorama Audience Award, and Charlie and Hannah's Grand Night Out, the debut feature film by Bert Scholiers, the black and white nocturnal adventure of two young women from Antwerp, a romantic, wacky, fantastic, and somewhat magical, comedy.

Among the 12 films in competition is the world premiere of Zagros by the Belgian-Kurdish director Sahim Omar Kalifa, most well-known for his 2012 short film Baghdad Messi, which was a top-ten short film finalist at the Oscars –he has also been a member of the Academy since 2016. Other films in competition include two Hungarian films, 1945 by Ferenc Török and The Butcher, The Whore and the One-Eyed Man by János Szász (world premiere), two Italian films, A Ciambra by Jonas Carpignano and Call Me By Your Name by Luca Guadagnino, as well as The Fixer by Adrian Sitaru (Romania), the unmissable The Killing of a Sacred Deer by Yorgos Lanthimos (UK), The Night I Swam by Damien Manivel & Kohei Igarashi (France/Japan), and Thelma by Joachim Trier (Norway).

Out of competition are a few highly anticipated films, most notably the winner of the Palme d'Or 2017, The Square by Swedish Ruben Östlund, as well as new films from Laurent Cantet (The Workshop ) and Xavier Beauvois (The Guardians ), a large American contingent (George Clooney, Steven Soderbergh, Todd Haynes), the debut Belgian feature Above the Law by François Troukens and Jean-François Hensgens – discovered at Venice – as well as an additional four Belgium films: Blue Silence by Bülent Oztürk; Façades by Kaat Beels and Nathalie Basteyns; Rabot by Christina Vandekerckhove and Resurrection by Kristof Hoornaert (the last three will be making their world premieres).

(Translated from French)