Focus: Mademoiselle Paradis (2017)
FESTIVAL Belgium

The 44th edition of Film Fest Gent is set to be a gold mine

by 

- The festival will be held from 10 to 20 October, with two Belgian films due to open and close proceedings: Insyriated and Charlie and Hannah’s Grand Night Out

The 44th edition of Film Fest Gent is set to be a gold mine
Charlie and Hannah's Grand Night Out by Bert Scholiers

The 44th Film Fest Gent will be held from 10 to 20 October, an edition that's set to be rich in discoveries, with two Belgian films due to open and close proceedings: Insyriated [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Philippe Van Leeuw
film profile] by Philippe Van Leeuw, discovered in Berlin, where he won the Panorama Audience Award, and Charlie and Hannah's Grand Night Out, the debut feature film by Bert Scholiers, the black and white nocturnal adventure of two young women from Antwerp, a romantic, wacky, fantastic, and somewhat magical, comedy.

Among the 12 films in competition is the world premiere of Zagros by the Belgian-Kurdish director Sahim Omar Kalifa, most well-known for his 2012 short film Baghdad Messi, which was a top-ten short film finalist at the Oscars –he has also been a member of the Academy since 2016. Other films in competition include two Hungarian films, 1945 [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] by Ferenc Török and The Butcher, The Whore and the One-Eyed Man by János Szász (world premiere), two Italian films, A Ciambra [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Jonas Carpignano
film profile] by Jonas Carpignano and Call Me By Your Name [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] by Luca Guadagnino, as well as The Fixer [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Adrian Sitaru
interview: Tudor Aaron Istodor
film profile] by Adrian Sitaru (Romania), the unmissable The Killing of a Sacred Deer [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Yorgos Lanthimos
film profile]by Yorgos Lanthimos (UK), The Night I Swam [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Damien Manivel, Kohei Igara…
film profile] by Damien Manivel & Kohei Igarashi (France/Japan), and Thelma [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Joachim Trier
film profile] by Joachim Trier (Norway).

Out of competition are a few highly anticipated films, most notably the winner of the Palme d'Or 2017, The Square [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Ruben Östlund
film profile] by Swedish Ruben Östlund, as well as new films from Laurent Cantet (The Workshop [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile]) and Xavier Beauvois (The Guardians [+see also:
film review
interview: Xavier Beauvois
film profile]), a large American contingent (George Clooney, Steven Soderbergh, Todd Haynes), the debut Belgian feature Above the Law [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: François Troukens
film profile] by François Troukens and Jean-François Hensgens – discovered at Venice – as well as an additional four Belgium films: Blue Silence [+see also:
trailer
interview: Bülent Öztürk
film profile] by Bülent Oztürk; Façades by Kaat Beels and Nathalie Basteyns; Rabot by Christina Vandekerckhove and Resurrection by Kristof Hoornaert (the last three will be making their world premieres).

(Translated from French)

 
latest news

 

