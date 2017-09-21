Glory (2016)
One Step Behind the Seraphim (2017)
SAN SEBASTIÁN 2017 Industry

Europa Distribution to shine a light on public film funding at San Sebastián

by 

- The festival will host an open panel and a closed think-tank session on 25 and 26 September

Europa Distribution to shine a light on public film funding at San Sebastián

Continuing a partnership established in 2007, Europa Distribution will host a distribution workshop during the San Sebastian International Film Festival, in collaboration with the Industry Club. More than 30 independent distributors, all members of Europa Distribution, will participate in an open panel and closed think-tank session focusing on new approaches to public film funding.

The workshop will begin on Monday 25 September with an open panel entitled The Bigger Picture: A fresh approach to public film funding, taking place from 10.00-11.30 at the San Telmo. Whilst public film funding has been largely focused on production in Europe, there is now a growing consensus that public policy and funding could evolve and assist in negotiating the new challenges that face the industry by dedicating more funds to the marketing, distribution and screening of films. Experts from across the value chain, public funds, policy makers and industry stakeholders will debate the issues at hand and examine the possibilities for the industry to move forward across the board, from creation and production, to distribution and beyond.

Confirmed as panelists are Artemio Benki (Artcam Films/Sirena Film, Czech Republic), Jeanne Brunfaut (Centre du Cinéma, Fédération Wallonie-Bruxelles, Belgium), Bérénice Honold (FFA, Germany), Lucia Recalde (European Commission), Enrico Vannucci (Eurimages) and Ilse Schooneknaep (Vrije Universiteit Brussel, Belgium). The panel will be moderated by Michael Gubbins (SampoMedia/Ffilm Cymru Wales, UK).

Attending Europa Distribution members will then have the opportunity to further the discussion during a closed think-tank session on Tuesday 26 September, as well as participate in meetings, screenings and professional activities such as Cine en Construcción and Glocal in Progress.

 
