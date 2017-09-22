Ten projects to be pitched at connecting cottbus
by Vassilis Economou
- The German East-West co-production market has announced the feature projects set to participate in its 19th edition
The 19th edition of connecting cottbus (coco) has announced the ten selected feature-length pitching projects set to compete at the East-West co-production market (9-10 November), which will be held during the 27th FilmFestival Cottbus (7-12 November). The best pitched project will receive a €1,500 award along with an accreditation for the 2018 Cannes Producers Network, while a jury will award a €25,000 prize in post-production services by The Post Republic. Finally, a scholarship will be awarded for script development at the MIDPOINT Feature Launch.
The selection has been made out of a record 125 submitted projects hailing from 32 countries. Half of the projects are coming from first-time directors, while the other half includes names such as Polish directors Jan P Matuszyński (The Last Family [+see also:
Additionally, for the first time, MIDPOINT will present four projects alongside the coco pitching projects.
The selected connecting cottbus pitching projects are:
Blok62 - Vanja Vascarac (Croatia)
Producer: Danijel Pek
Production company: Antitalent
Cat in the Wall - Mina Mileva, Vesela Kazakova (Bulgaria)
Producers: Mina Mileva, Vesela Kazakova
Production company: Activists 38
I Hate Berlin – Valentin Hotea (Romania)
Producers: Ada Solomon, Diana Paroiu
Production company: Hi Film Productions
Images of Love - Tomasz Winski (Czech Republic)
Producers: Radovan Síbrt, Jakub Pinkava
Production company: Pink Productions
Leave No Traces - Jan P Matuszyński (Poland)
Producer: Leszek Bodzak
Production company: Aurum Film Bodzak Hickinbotham
Night Tide - Ismail Safarali (Azerbaijan)
Producer: Maria Ibrahimova
Production company: Cinex
Sorry, Poland - Kuba Czekaj (Poland)
Producers: Gosia Sandecka, Olga Szymanska
Production company: Magnet Man Film
The Floor is Lava - Katerina Gornostai (Ukraine)
Producer: Gennady Kofman
Production company: MaGiKa-film
The Russian Doctor - Vano Burduli (Georgia/Russia)
Producers: Vano Burduli, Pavel Odynin
Production company: Paradox Films
When I’m Done Dying - Nisan Dag (Turkey)
Producer: Muge Ozen
Production company: Solis Film
The Island - Dumitru Grosei (Moldova) – out of competition
Producer: Valentina Iusuphodjaev
Production company: Brio Film Production