INDUSTRY Germany

Ten projects to be pitched at connecting cottbus

by 

- The German East-West co-production market has announced the feature projects set to participate in its 19th edition

Director Valentin Hotea, who has been selected with his project I Hate Berlin (© Cristian Radu Nema/Mediafax Foto)

The 19th edition of connecting cottbus (coco) has announced the ten selected feature-length pitching projects set to compete at the East-West co-production market (9-10 November), which will be held during the 27th FilmFestival Cottbus (7-12 November). The best pitched project will receive a €1,500 award along with an accreditation for the 2018 Cannes Producers Network, while a jury will award a €25,000 prize in post-production services by The Post Republic. Finally, a scholarship will be awarded for script development at the MIDPOINT Feature Launch.

The selection has been made out of a record 125 submitted projects hailing from 32 countries. Half of the projects are coming from first-time directors, while the other half includes names such as Polish directors Jan P Matuszyński (The Last Family [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile]), Kuba Czekaj (Baby Bump [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Kuba Czekaj
film profile]) and Romania’s Valentin Hotea (Roxanne [+see also:
trailer
festival scope
film profile]). Also, The Island by Dumitru Grosei from Moldova, winner of the coco award at the Transilvania Pitch Stop in June, will participate out of competition.

Additionally, for the first time, MIDPOINT will present four projects alongside the coco pitching projects.

The selected connecting cottbus pitching projects are:

Blok62 - Vanja Vascarac (Croatia)
 Producer: Danijel Pek
 Production company: Antitalent

Cat in the Wall - Mina Mileva, Vesela Kazakova (Bulgaria)
 Producers: Mina Mileva, Vesela Kazakova
Production company: Activists 38

I Hate BerlinValentin Hotea (Romania)
 Producers: Ada Solomon, Diana Paroiu
 Production company: Hi Film Productions

Images of Love - Tomasz Winski (Czech Republic)
 Producers: Radovan Síbrt, Jakub Pinkava
 Production company: Pink Productions

Leave No Traces - Jan P Matuszyński (Poland)
 Producer: Leszek Bodzak
 Production company: Aurum Film Bodzak Hickinbotham

Night Tide - Ismail Safarali (Azerbaijan)
 Producer: Maria Ibrahimova
 Production company: Cinex

Sorry, Poland - Kuba Czekaj (Poland)
Producers: Gosia Sandecka, Olga Szymanska
 Production company: Magnet Man Film

The Floor is Lava - Katerina Gornostai (Ukraine)
Producer: Gennady Kofman
 Production company: MaGiKa-film

The Russian Doctor - Vano Burduli (Georgia/Russia)
Producers: Vano Burduli, Pavel Odynin
 Production company: Paradox Films

When I’m Done Dying - Nisan Dag (Turkey)
Producer: Muge Ozen
 Production company: Solis Film

The Island - Dumitru Grosei (Moldova) – out of competition
Producer: Valentina Iusuphodjaev
 Production company: Brio Film Production

 
