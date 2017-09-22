Kheiron’s Mauvaises herbes enters post-production

by Fabien Lemercier

22/09/2017 - Catherine Deneuve, André Dussollier and the director himself topline the cast of this Paiva Films production being sold by StudioCanal

After principal photography took place from 31 July-15 September in Paris, the Paris region and Casablanca, Mauvaises herbes (lit. “Weeds”), the second feature by actor-director Kheiron, after All Three of Us (nominated for the César Award for Best First Feature Film in 2016, 628,000 admissions in France, awarded at Munich and Tokyo), has now entered the editing bay. The comedian, who has forged quite a reputation on the stand-up circuit, once again plays the lead role and is this time flanked by Catherine Deneuve (nominated for the Oscar for Best Actress in 1993, Special Prize at Cannes in 2008, Silver Bear at Berlin in 2002, Volpi Cup at Venice in 1998, César Award for Best Actress in 1981 and 1993 and nominated a further 11 times in this category, including in 2014 for On My Way , in 2015 for In the Courtyard and in 2016 for Standing Tall ; in theatres from 8 November in All That Divides Us and has just been filming Claire Darling) and André Dussollier (winner of the César Awards for Best Actor in 1988 and Best Supporting Actor in 1993 and 2002, popular recently in such movies as This Is Our Land and The Great Game ). Other cast members include Alban Lenoir (nominated for the Lumière Award for Best New Actor in 2016 for French Blood and about to be glimpsed at San Sebastián in The Sower), Leila Boumedjane and rappers Sofiane and Médine.

Written by the director, the story revolves around Waël, a former street kid from the Parisian suburbs who makes a living from small-time scams that he carries out together with Monique (Deneuve), a retired woman who is clearly very fond of him. His life reaches a turning point when, upon the insistence of Monique, one of her friends, Victor (Dussollier), offers him a job as a volunteer in his centre for children who have been excluded from the school system. Waël gradually finds himself taking charge of a group of six teenagers expelled for truancy, rudeness and even carrying a weapon. This explosive encounter between the "weeds" will produce a true miracle.

Produced by Simon Istolainen for Paiva Films, Mauvaises herbes is being co-produced by M6 Films, StudioCanal (which will sell the film overseas) and Mars Films (which will be in charge of the French distribution). The movie, which has been pre-purchased by Canal+, Ciné+, M6 and W9, will hit screens next year.

(Translated from French)