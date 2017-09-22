The AnimaSyros International Animation Festival expands to mark its 10th anniversary

by Vassilis Economou

22/09/2017 - The most important animation festival in Greece is taking place on the island of Syros, focusing on European narratives and expanding its market section

The AnimaSyros International Animation Festival, the largest animation festival in Greece, is this year celebrating its 10th anniversary and is organising the sector’s biggest market – Agora – for the third year running. The specialised gathering will be held in the town of Hermoupolis and at other locations on Syros from 27 September–1 October.

AnimaSyros’ schedule includes four competitive sections, one for features and three for shorts (International, TV & Commissioned Films, and Students), and four Panoramas (International, Greek, Student and K.ID.S.), which will screen over 260 films. This edition is also training its spotlight on films from Luxembourg and Brazil. Some of the feature-length highlights include Revengeance by Jim Lujan and Bill Plympton, The Man Who Knew 75 Languages by Anne Magnussen, and Loving Vincent by Dorota Kobiela and Hugh Welchman.

A special round-table discussion will be co-organised with the European Commission, aiming to explore the animated stories in the European audiovisual sector, while 28 films by directors hailing from each EU member state will be included in a special screening entitled “Evrόpi: 28 Animation Narratives for Europe”.

For the first time, Agora is organising a Pitching Forum, where six projects by Greek animation professionals will have the chance to be presented in order to expand their co-production opportunities. Furthermore, a Works in Progress section for feature films will be introduced. Aliki Theofilopoulos (DreamWorks, Disney) and Kat Good (Disney TV) will headline the master classes with a session entitled “From an Idea To Developing a Fully Animated Episode/Pilot”. Furthermore, Stéphan Roelants, of Luxemburgian outfit Studio 352, will deal with the role of animated cinema in cultural and social education, while Canada’s Patrick Doyon will give an overview of the intersection between illustration and animation.