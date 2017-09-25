46 Italian films being showcased in Annecy

by Fabien Lemercier

25/09/2017 - The 35th edition of the Annecy Italian Film Festival kicks off today, boasting 33 French premieres and a mouthwatering programme

Exuberant and thoroughly modern productions from the booming Italian film industry take centre stage in the line-up of the first selection by the new artistic director of the Annecy Italian Film Festival, Francesco Giai Via (read the interview). One such example is True Love by Antonio and Marco Manetti, which will tonight serve as the opening film of the 35th edition of the Savoy-based event (unspooling from 25 September-1 October), following its premiere in competition at Venice.

Standing out among the 46 films on the programme (33 of which will be having their French premieres) are eight first and second features in competition, which will be judged by a jury including directors Claudio Giovannesi (Fiore ) and Adriano Valerio (Banat (The Journey) ), who will be flanked by Edouard Waintrop (the General Delegate of the Cannes Directors’ Fortnight). Duking it out are the Venice titles The Stand-in by Rä di Martino, Where Shadows Fall by Valentina Pedicini and I Was a Dreamer by Michele Vanucci, Easy by Andrea Magnani and The Mount of Ants by Riccardo Palladino (unveiled at Locarno), For a Son by filmmaker of Sri Lankan heritage Suranga D Katugampala, and the head-turners Children of the Night by Andrea De Sica and There Is a Light by Fabio Mollo.

The well-stocked non-competitive Prima section will allow French audiences to discover several films that were premiered at Venice: the competition titles Hannah by Andrea Pallaoro (Best Actress Award at the Mostra for Charlotte Rampling) and The Leisure Seeker by Paolo Virzi, as well as The Ark of Disperata by Edoardo Winspeare and Tainted Souls by Matteo Botrugno and Daniele Coluccini. A clutch of Italian movies that passed through Cannes will also be on the menu (Sicilian Ghost Story , After the War , Pure Hearts , Fortunata ), in addition to Holding Hands by Gianni Amelio, plus lesser-known titles helmed by Fabrizio Ferraro, Francesco Patierno, Daniele Gaglianone and Alfie Nze, Davide Barletti and Lorenzo Conte, Francesco Amato, Bruno Oliviero, Daniele Maggioni, Laura Perini and Maria Grazia Perria, Giovanni Columbu, Danilo Monte and Laura d’Amore.

The Viaggio in Italia section will zero in on the careers of Leonardo Di Costanzo (including his most recent opus, The Intruder , which proved popular at Cannes) and Federica Di Giacomo (Liberami ), and the festival will also be offering TV series such as 1993 and Non uccidere.

Lastly, we should note that the Sergio Leone Award 2017 will be handed to Roberto Minervini at an edition of the gathering that is set to welcome virtually all of the directors of the films on the line-up, as well as Italian producers and international sales agents, who will have the opportunity to meet French distributors invited along to the first edition of Annecy Cinéma Italien Pro, which will be held on 28 and 29 September.

(Translated from French)