The Hellenic Broadcasting Company supports 16 film projects

by Vassilis Economou

25/09/2017 - The Greek public TV station is backing 16 Greek and international co-productions in its first round of financing for this year

The Hellenic Broadcasting Corporation (ERT) has announced its support for 16 Greek and international co-productions in its first round of funding for this year. The support granted totals €980,000, and it is based upon the 1.5% of its gross income that broadcasters should allocate to Greek cinema. It’s worth noting that ERT outlays over €2.8 million annually.

Among the selected projects, which include both fictions and documentaries, are the new feature films by seasoned directors Pantelis Voulgaris (Brides, see the news) and Stavros Tsiolis (the last film in his “women” trilogy). Furthermore, Love Me Not by San Sebastián participant Alexandros Avranas (Miss Violence ) and Christos Nikou’s debut feature, Apples (see the news), will receive ERT support. As for international co-productions, the new film by Iranian filmmaker Sepideh Farsi (Red Rose ), and Shu Aiello and Catherine Catela’s (Un Paese di Calabria) sophomore feature are included in the package.

The projects supported are Aggeloi tis Aigyptou by Adrianos Georgantas (production company: Moonwalkers Productions), Le Bus by Shu Aiello and Catherine Catela (Blonde SA), Barbarossa by Sotiris Goritsas (Pan Entertainment/Boo Productions), The Final Note by Pantelis Voulgaris (Black Orange), Shedon Avgi by Margarita Manda (Heretic), O Apostratos by Zacharias Mavroeidis (Faliro House), Avrio Pernao Apenanti by Sepideh Farsi (Pan Entertainment), Dance Fight Love Die with Mikis Theodorakis on the Road by Asteris Koutoulas (Ioannis Sakaridis), Love Me Not by Alexandros Avranas (Faliro House), Women That Passed By (Here) by Stavros Tsiolis (Faliro House), Apples by Christos Nikou (Boo Productions), O Anthropos me tis Apantiseis by Stelios Kammitsis (Blonde SA), Thalamos 317 by Mark Gustin (Minimal Films), To Sail Close to the Wind by Grigoris Rentis (Grigoris Rentis/Byrd), To Hroniko Mias Katarreysis by Aggelos Ampazoglou (Cyclope Productions) and Zoi sto Kokkino by Christos Godas (Alpinoos/Despoina Mouzaki).