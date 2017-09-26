Female directors take centre stage in the second 2017 session of Belgium's Film Selection Committee

by Aurore Engelen

26/09/2017 - The Wallonia-Brussels Federation’s Film Selection Committee is throwing its weight behind 20 new features at the writing, development or production stage

The Film Selection Committee of the Wallonia-Brussels Federation is supporting 20 new features at the writing, development or production stage, investing a total of €2.853 million – and a healthy number of the movies are being helmed by female directors. Eight projects of Belgian (French-language) initiative have been backed as a result of this session: they are all first or second features, and five of them are being directed by women.

Three sophomore features are among the movies blessed with development support. Savina Dellicour (All Cats Are Grey ) is busy preparing Whenever You're Ready (staged by Tarantula), a film about Agathe, a neurologist who is on the verge of losing control after an operation, as her subconscious leads her on a distressing introspective voyage. In Ma petite, Kadija Leclère (The Bag of Flour ) follows Sarah, a Belgian fashion designer of Moroccan heritage who is getting ready to adopt a child in Morocco. While her sister is delighted, the same cannot be said for her partner, who is already father to a six-year-old boy… The film will be produced by WAT Production. Vania Leturcq (L'Année Prochaine ) is also receiving support for Juliette, produced by Hélicotronc, which also staged her debut film.

Production support, meanwhile, has been granted to Sans soleil, the feature debut by Banu Akseki, produced by Frakas, which follows Cyril, an adopted teenage boy whose biological mother bursts back into his life, all set against a backdrop of solar flares that are having a strange effect on the Earth. Frakas is also producing La Ruche by Christophe Hermans, which has been granted development support. More production backing goes to Les Châtelains by Véronique Cratzborn, staged by Iota Production, and Lola vers la mer by Laurent Micheli (Even Lovers Get the Blues ), produced by Wrong Men North; in addition, Magic Falcon by Valéry Rosier (Parasol ) has secured writing support and Héroïne by Bruno Tracq development support.

Lastly, Bulle Decarpentries and Delphine Girard have been allocated writing support for Mado, which tells the story of a young woman who heads off to be with her dying grandfather and finds herself face to face with her father, whom she had completely shut out of her life. The movie is being staged by Versus.

(Translated from French)