Marco Bellocchio brings the Aldo Moro case to the small screen

by Camillo De Marco

26/09/2017 - Entitled Esterno notte, Bellocchio's first series will be a "reverse shot" of Good Morning, Night, and will tell the story of the kidnapping, imprisonment and assassination of Aldo Moro from a new perspective

Marco Bellocchio is set to direct his first TV series, Esterno notte, in 2018 once work finishes on Il traditore (lit. The Traitor), a film about Tommaso Buscetta (read more here). "It will be the reverse shot of Good Morning, Night," the director told ANSA agency, "and will tell the story of the 53 days of kidnapping, imprisonment, and assassination of Aldo Moro, but from outside the prison walls."

In Good Morning, Night , presented in competition at Venice Film Festival in 2003, the director tells the story of the kidnapping of Aldo Moro (played by Roberto Herlitzka), from the point of view of the kidnappers (played by Luigi Lo Cascio and Maya Sansa), after being inspired by Il prigoniero (lit. The Prisoner) a book by former Red Brigade member Anna Laura Braghetti. "This time the protagonists will be the men and women who were outside the prison walls, all of whom were involved in the kidnapping of Moro in different ways. The family, politicians, priests, the Pope, professors, illusionists, police, secret services, members of the brigade both outside and in prison, even the mafiosi and infiltrators... The famous protagonists so often seen on TV and in newspapers, but also those that remain relatively unknown."

The series is due to be filmed on the fortieth anniversary of Aldo Moro's death and will presumably be produced by RAI, which has always given Marco Bellocchio support in the past.

(Translated from Italian)