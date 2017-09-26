Silent Night wins the Golden Lions at Gdynia
by Ola Salwa
- Piotr Domalewski’s debut feature has won the top prize at the 42nd edition of the Polish Film Festival
The jury's verdict, announced on Saturday evening at the 42nd Polish Film Festival in Gdynia, came as no surprise: Silent Night by newcomer Piotr Domalewski took home the Golden Lions, after already winning the Film Critics' Prize and being highly praised by both the press and the audience. The plot centres on thirty-something Adam, who returns home for Christmas from his contracting job in Amsterdam. As the evening unfolds, the festive mood becomes more and more sombre, and old wounds start to open up again. The unnerving pace of the film is intensified by some wonderful cinematography by Piotr Sobociński Jr (Rose, Nude Area, Aurora Borealis: Northern Lights) and great performances by the ensemble cast, comprising Dawid Ogrodnik, Tomasz Ziętek, Jowita Budnik, Adam Cywka, Arkadiusz Jakubik and Agnieszka Suchora.
Ogrodnik (The Last Family, Ida), who plays one of the main characters, nabbed the Best Actor in a Leading Role Award for his performance.
film profile], Ida [+see also:
film profile]), who plays one of the main characters, nabbed the Best Actor in a Leading Role Award for his performance. Domalewski’s film instantly brings to mind Cristi Puiu’s Sieranevada [+see also:
The Silver Lions were presented to Birds Are Singing in Kigali [+see also:
Agnieszka Holland and Kasia Adamik's Spoor snagged the Best Directing Award, and newcomer Jagoda Szelc won in the Best Screenplay category for her debut feature, Tower. A Bright Day.
Photon by visual artist Norman Leto won the Visions Apart Competition, and the Best Short Film Award was presented to Damian Kocur for Nothing New Under the Sun.
film profile] by visual artist Norman Leto won the Visions Apart Competition, and the Best Short Film Award was presented to Damian Kocur for Nothing New Under the Sun.
The 42nd Polish Film Festival’s programme was generally considered strong and diverse, and introduced new talents such as Domalewski, Szelc and Paweł Maślona, who directed Panic Attack.
Here is the full list of award winners:
Golden Lions
Silent Night – Piotr Domalewski
Silver Lions
Birds Are Singing in Kigali [+see also:
film profile] – Joanna Kos-Krauze, Krzysztof Krauze
Best Directing
Agnieszka Holland, Kasia Adamik – Spoor
film profile]
Best Screenplay
Jagoda Szelc - Tower. A Bright Day
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Jowita Budnik and Eliane Umuhire – Birds Are Singing in Kigali
Best Actor in a Leading Role
Dawid Ogrodnik – Silent Night
Best Professional Acting Debut
Kamila Kamińska – The Fastest
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Magdalena Popławska – Panic Attack
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Łukasz Simlat – Amok
film profile]
Best Cinematography
Lennert Hillege – Between Words
film profile]
Best Score
Sandro di Stefano – The Man with the Magic Box
Best Production Design
Marek Warszewski – The Fastest
Best Sound
Mirosław Makowski, Maciej Pawłowski, Jan Schermer – Between Words
Best Editing
Katarzyna Leśniak – Birds Are Singing in Kigali
Best Make-up
Janusz Kaleja – Spoor
Best Costumes
Agata Culak – Reconciliation
Audience Award
The Fastest – Lukasz Palkowski
Visions Apart Award
Photon – Norman Leto
film profile] – Norman Leto
Best Short Film
Nothing New Under the Sun – Damian Kocur