Silent Night wins the Golden Lions at Gdynia

by Ola Salwa

26/09/2017 - Piotr Domalewski’s debut feature has won the top prize at the 42nd edition of the Polish Film Festival

The jury’s verdict, announced on Saturday evening at the 42nd Polish Film Festival in Gdynia, came as no surprise: Silent Night by newcomer Piotr Domalewski took home the Golden Lions, after already winning the Film Critics’ Prize and being highly praised by both the press and the audience. The plot centres on thirty-something Adam, who returns home for Christmas from his contracting job in Amsterdam. As the evening unfolds, the festive mood becomes more and more sombre, and old wounds start to open up again. The unnerving pace of the film is intensified by some wonderful cinematography by Piotr Sobociński Jr (Rose , Nude Area , Aurora Borealis: Northern Lights) and great performances by the ensemble cast, comprising Dawid Ogrodnik, Tomasz Ziętek, Jowita Budnik, Adam Cywka, Arkadiusz Jakubik and Agnieszka Suchora. Ogrodnik (The Last Family , Ida ), who plays one of the main characters, nabbed the Best Actor in a Leading Role Award for his performance. Domalewski’s film instantly brings to mind Cristi Puiu’s Sieranevada and the early works of Wojciech Smarzowski (The Wedding, Dark House), but also proves that he is a new talent and a strong voice in Polish cinema.

The Silver Lions were presented to Birds Are Singing in Kigali , directed by Joanna Kos-Krauze and the late Krzysztof Krauze,while the two leading ladies, Jowita Budnik and Eliane Umihire, won the Best Actress in a Leading Role Award. Agnieszka Holland and Kasia Adamik’s Spoor snagged the Best Directing Award, and newcomer Jagoda Szelc won in the Best Screenplay category for her debut feature, Tower. A Bright Day. Photon by visual artist Norman Leto won the Visions Apart Competition, and the Best Short Film Award was presented to Damian Kocur for Nothing New Under the Sun.

The 42nd Polish Film Festival’s programme was generally considered strong and diverse, and introduced new talents such as Domalewski, Szelc and Paweł Maślona, who directed Panic Attack.

Here is the full list of award winners:

Golden Lions

Silent Night – Piotr Domalewski

Silver Lions

Birds Are Singing in Kigali – Joanna Kos-Krauze, Krzysztof Krauze

Best Directing

Agnieszka Holland, Kasia Adamik – Spoor

Best Screenplay

Jagoda Szelc - Tower. A Bright Day

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Jowita Budnik and Eliane Umuhire – Birds Are Singing in Kigali

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Dawid Ogrodnik – Silent Night

Best Professional Acting Debut

Kamila Kamińska – The Fastest

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Magdalena Popławska – Panic Attack

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Łukasz Simlat – Amok

Best Cinematography

Lennert Hillege – Between Words

Best Score

Sandro di Stefano – The Man with the Magic Box

Best Production Design

Marek Warszewski ­– The Fastest

Best Sound

Mirosław Makowski, Maciej Pawłowski, Jan Schermer – Between Words

Best Editing

Katarzyna Leśniak – Birds Are Singing in Kigali

Best Make-up

Janusz Kaleja ­– Spoor

Best Costumes

Agata Culak – Reconciliation

Audience Award

The Fastest – Lukasz Palkowski

Visions Apart Award

Photon – Norman Leto

Best Short Film

Nothing New Under the Sun – Damian Kocur