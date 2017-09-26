Jonas Carpignano's A Ciambra has been put forward by Italy for the Oscar

by Camillo De Marco

A Ciambra was put forward by Italy for an Oscar nomination for Best Foreign Language Film. The second film by Jonas Carpignano, winner of the Europa Cinemas Label award at the Directors' Fortnight at Cannes 2017, was chosen by the commission set up by ANICA on 4 August, by invitation from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, having met this morning and consisting of Nicola Borrelli, Cristina Comencini, Carlo Cresto-Dina, Happy Laudadio, Federica Lucisano, Nicola Maccanico, Malcom Pagani and Francesco Piccolo.

A Ciambra, a co-production between Italy, America, France and Germany, boasts Martin Scorsese as an executive producer and is the first title supported by a cinematic fund created to support emerging directors via a partnership between Scorsese and Emma Tillinger Koskoffs’ Sikelia Productions and Rodrigo Teixeira's RT Features, based in San Paolo, Brazil. Scorsese called it "a compelling and accomplished film," adding that "the world is so realized, so intimate, that I felt as if I was living alongside its characters and Carpignano himself. What he does with his young lead, drawing from him a mature and complex performance, is truly remarkable. A moving and beautiful picture." (Source: Variety).

This endorsement will accompany the young director's film on the road to nomination, whosefilmography thus far is limited to short films and just two feature films, the first of which, Mediterranea , was praised at the International Critics' Week at Cannes in 2015 and acquired by Sundance Selects for distribution in America, as was also the case this year for A Ciambra. Sold internationally by the Parisian company Luxbox, A Ciambra has already conquered numerous territories. Around 50 copies of the film were released in Italy on 31 August with Academy Two, having made a total of €26,000 at the box office to date.

The nominations announcement is scheduled for 23 January 2018, while the Oscars will be held in Los Angeles on Sunday, 4 March 2018.

