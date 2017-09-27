Diversity in British cinema to be showcased at Dinard
by Fabien Lemercier
- The seaside town in Brittany is hosting the 28th edition of the festival; 24 feature films are to be showcased, six of which will compete for the Hitchcock d'Or
A week after its release in French cinemas, Stephen Frears' Confident Royal [+see also:
film profile] is set to open today’s 28th Dinard Festival of British Cinema (running from 27 September to 1 October). The unmissable French event showcasing productions from across the Channel is set to include 24 feature films this year, and will also be hosting the Shortcuts short film competition for the second time, as well as paying homage to actors Phil Davis and Jim Broadbent, as well as the director Christopher Smith.
Among the six titles selected in competition and in the running for the Hitchcock d’Or 2017 – to be awarded by a jury chaired by Nicole Garcia – are Francis Lee’s God's Own Country [+see also:
film profile], winner of the Directing award at Sundance Film Festival, praised in the Berlinale Panorama section, winner at Edinburgh among others, and due to be distributed in France on 6 December by Pyramide.
Also in competition are Peter Mackie Burns's Daphne [+see also:
film profile], Leanne Welham's Pili (based in Tanzania), Mark Gill's Steven Before Morrissey (which will be released in France on 7 February 2018 via Bodega Films) and two feature films about boxing: Thomas Napper's Jawbone and Jean-Stéphane Sauvaire's A Prayer Before Dawn [+see also:
film profile] (unveiled at a midnight screening at Cannes and due to be distributed in France by Wild Bunch).
There are also some very appealing films being showcased out-of-competition, such as Armando Iannucci's The Death of Stalin [+see also:
film profile] (discovered in competition at Toronto, due to be released on 17 January 2018 by Gaumont), Rafael Kapelinski's Butterfly Kisses [+see also:
film profile] (Crystal Bear in the Berlinale Generation section), Rebecca Daly’s Margaret [+see also:
film profile] (unveiled at the Sundance Film Festival; due to be released on 8 November by Outplay), Darren Thornton's A Date for Mad Mary [+see also:
film profile] (awarded best film this year at the Irish Film and Television Awards), Stanley Tucci’s Final Portrait [+see also:
film profile] discovered out of competition at Berlin), the documentary Sea Sorrow [+see also:
film profile] by Vanessa Redgrave (screened in the special screenings section at Cannes) and The Levelling [+see also:
film profile] by Hope Dickson Leach shown at Toronto and Rotterdam).
Also worth noting are the incredible In Another Life by Jason Wingard, That Good Night by Eric Styles (an homage to John Hurt who passed away last January), Patrick’s Day [+see also:
film profile] by Terry McMahon, Mum’s List by Niall Johnson, and many more British productions directed by filmmakers from other countries, including: Yorgos Lanthimos’ The Killing of a Sacred Deer [+see also:
film profile] awarded at Cannes in special session (coming out in France on 1 November with Haut et Court), Indian Ritesh Batra’s The Sense of an Ending [+see also:
film profile] (screened in homage to Jim Broadbent – due to be released in France on 18 April 2018 via Wild Bunch), Spanish Isabel Coixet’s The Bookshop (due to be distributed by Pretty Pictures), Danish Lone Scherfig’s Their Finest [+see also:
film profile], and finally Spanish Juan Carlos Medina’s horror film, The Limehouse Golem [+see also:
film profile].
