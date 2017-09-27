Diversity in British cinema to be showcased at Dinard

by Fabien Lemercier

27/09/2017 - The seaside town in Brittany is hosting the 28th edition of the festival; 24 feature films are to be showcased, six of which will compete for the Hitchcock d'Or

A week after its release in French cinemas, Stephen Frears' Confident Royal is set to open today’s 28th Dinard Festival of British Cinema (running from 27 September to 1 October). The unmissable French event showcasing productions from across the Channel is set to include 24 feature films this year, and will also be hosting the Shortcuts short film competition for the second time, as well as paying homage to actors Phil Davis and Jim Broadbent, as well as the director Christopher Smith.

Among the six titles selected in competition and in the running for the Hitchcock d’Or 2017 – to be awarded by a jury chaired by Nicole Garcia – are Francis Lee’s God's Own Country , winner of the Directing award at Sundance Film Festival, praised in the Berlinale Panorama section, winner at Edinburgh among others, and due to be distributed in France on 6 December by Pyramide.

Also in competition are Peter Mackie Burns's Daphne , Leanne Welham's Pili (based in Tanzania), Mark Gill's Steven Before Morrissey (which will be released in France on 7 February 2018 via Bodega Films) and two feature films about boxing: Thomas Napper's Jawbone and Jean-Stéphane Sauvaire's A Prayer Before Dawn (unveiled at a midnight screening at Cannes and due to be distributed in France by Wild Bunch).

There are also some very appealing films being showcased out-of-competition, such as Armando Iannucci's The Death of Stalin (discovered in competition at Toronto, due to be released on 17 January 2018 by Gaumont), Rafael Kapelinski's Butterfly Kisses (Crystal Bear in the Berlinale Generation section), Rebecca Daly’s Margaret (unveiled at the Sundance Film Festival; due to be released on 8 November by Outplay), Darren Thornton's A Date for Mad Mary (awarded best film this year at the Irish Film and Television Awards), Stanley Tucci’s Final Portrait discovered out of competition at Berlin), the documentary Sea Sorrow by Vanessa Redgrave (screened in the special screenings section at Cannes) and The Levelling by Hope Dickson Leach shown at Toronto and Rotterdam).

Also worth noting are the incredible In Another Life by Jason Wingard, That Good Night by Eric Styles (an homage to John Hurt who passed away last January), Patrick’s Day by Terry McMahon, Mum’s List by Niall Johnson, and many more British productions directed by filmmakers from other countries, including: Yorgos Lanthimos’ The Killing of a Sacred Deer awarded at Cannes in special session (coming out in France on 1 November with Haut et Court), Indian Ritesh Batra’s The Sense of an Ending (screened in homage to Jim Broadbent – due to be released in France on 18 April 2018 via Wild Bunch), Spanish Isabel Coixet’s The Bookshop (due to be distributed by Pretty Pictures), Danish Lone Scherfig’s Their Finest , and finally Spanish Juan Carlos Medina’s horror film, The Limehouse Golem .

(Translated from French)