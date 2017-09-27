Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia, Romania and the Basque country are all represented in Glocal in Progress

by David González

27/09/2017 - SAN SEBASTIÁN 2017: Film projects Erased, A Decent Man and Dantza have been selected for the new platform, dedicated to supporting films produced in non-hegemonic languages

Slovenian, Romanian and Basque: the three languages of the films selected for the inaugural edition of Glocal In Progress at the San Sebastian International Film Festival. This year, for the first time, the festival’s industry club is dedicating an entire programme to supporting films in non-hegemonic languages (in other words, in any language other than Europe’s “top six” — English, French, Spanish, German, Italian and Russian). The initiative was first announced some months ago, and the festival’s director, José Luis Rebordinos, spoke to Cineuropa about the new platform in June (read the interview here).

The selected films are all currently in the post-production phase, ready to be presented to the industry professionals who could potentially have a hand in the final stages of their development.

From the Balkans comes Erased, a co-production between Slovenia (Frenk Celarc for Gustav Film), Croatia (Ankica Juric Tilic for Kinorama) and Serbia (Biljana Prvanovi for Delirium), demonstrating yet again the need for collaboration across the region in order to bring new projects to fruition. The directorial debut of author and screenwriter Miha Mazzini, the film follows a 36-year-old woman who, after giving birth in hospital, discovers that her country holds no data on her (the Slovenian government scrapped the records of more than 25,000 of its citizens in 1992) — and quickly finds herself trapped in a vicious cycle of bureaucracy.

From neighbouring Romania, one of the most prolific exporters of filmmaking talent to the rest of Europe (although its own film industry remains relatively small), we have A Decent Man, the first feature film by Hadrian Marcu (read more) following a handful of shorts that have enjoyed various festival airings. Produced by Anamaria Antoci for 4 Proof Film, it’s the tale of a man about to marry one woman while simultaneously carrying on an affair with the wife of a colleague. One day, he’s involved in a workplace accident that causes him to reassess his life.

Finally, competing on home turf is Dantza, the second film from Basque director Telmo Esnal, who co-directed Aupa Extebeste! alongside Asier Altuna in 2005before striking out on his own to direct Happy New Year, Grandma! in 2011. This time around, he’s working on a musical, no less, which draws on Basque dances to piece together a story about the circle of life. Marian Fernández Pascal of Txintxua Films is producing.

The winning project will receive a package of post-production support including a DCP subtitled in English and Spanish and, potentially, distribution in Spain.

(Translated from Spanish)