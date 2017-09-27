Films in Progress puts the finishing touches on six new projects

by David González

27/09/2017 - SAN SEBASTIÁN 2017: August, Immersed Family, Rust, Kairós, Wandering Girl and Wanderers are the six hopefuls vying for a good result at this year’s festival

Another year, and another edition (number 32, counting those organised in March as part of Cinélatino in Toulouse) of the Films in Progress programme at the San Sebastián International Film Festival is shining a spotlight on Latin American films that are in post-production, awaiting completion and in want of a distributor. Six projects are battling it out this year for one of three prizes that would go a long way in helping them achieve their goals.

August, a co-production between Costa Rica (La Feria Producciones), Cuba (D’Safia Producciones) and France (Paraiso Production Diffusion), is directed by Cuban filmmaker Armando Capó Ramos. It tells the story of a Cuban teenager caught up in the events of the summer of 1994, when new policies announced by the government led many Cubans to take to the seas in a bid to escape the country.

Immersed Family, the debut film from Argentine director María Alché, co-produced by Argentina (Pasto), Brazil (Bubbles Project) and Germany (Pandora Film Produktion), is also hoping to reach the finishing line soon. It’s a story about a woman who suddenly finds herself at a crossroads in her life when, following the death of her sister, she begins to receive unexpected visitors — and not only from this dimension.

France (Petit Film and Les Films du Rat) and Colombia (Dar A Luz Producciones) have joined forces on Kairós, a new film from Colombian director Nicolás Buenaventura, known for his documentaries of the late 1980s. The film centres around a 60-year-old man who loses his job as a bank clerk but maintains his ties to his old office until the day he’s presented with the possibility of robbing it.

The fruit of another collaboration between France (Ciné-Sud Promotion) and Colombia (Día Fragma Producción de Películas) is Wandering Girl, Rubén Mendoza’s latest project, about a 12-year-old girl who gets to know her older sisters after the death of their father. Gradually, they initiate her into the adult world.

Finally, from Brazil (Grafo Audiovisual) comes Rust, the new film from Aly Muritiba, an exploration of the emotional connection that develops between two young people after a school trip, and Wanderers, directed by Leandro Lara and produced by Mosquito Project, which follows three characters trying to find their place in present-day São Paulo and Rondônia.

(Translated from Spanish)