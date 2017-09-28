The Holland Film Meeting hands out its awards

by Birgit Heidsiek

28/09/2017 - The Utrecht-based industry gathering has presented the most promising projects with prizes worth a total of €20,000

The 30th edition of the Holland Film Meeting came to a close with the presentation of the awards on the closing night. In total, 24 film projects from 24 different countries were competing for the awards.

The Cam-a-lot & Filmmore Cinema Emerging Talent Prize for Best Project was awarded to The Whole-Timers by Bibhusan Basnet and Pooja Gurung, which will be produced by Marie Legrand and Rani Massalha’s Paris-based production company Les Films du Tambour. The directorial duo behind The Contagious Apparitions of Dambarey Dendrite will tell a coming-of-age story set during the final years of the Civil War in Nepal. The Whole-Timers is told through the eyes of a young boy who is in the process of discovering the beauty and the power of the camera in the midst of the horrors of war. The prize includes the use of camera and post-production facilities, worth €10,000.

A young audience is also the target group for the Belgian drama Life after Zoro by Raf Reyntjens (Paradise Trips ), who received the WarnierPosta Prize, which comes with a €5,000 cheque for the use of audio post-production facilities in one of the WarnierPosta studios. The story is about an unfortunate accident that forever changes the lives of a young girl and a poacher. The project will be produced by Xavier Rombaut, who joined the independent company Bulletproof Cupid in Antwerp earlier this year.

Finally, the Filmmore HFM Work-in-Progress Prize went to the Argentinian divorce drama La cama (The Bed) by actress and filmmaker Monica Lairana. Together with Argentinian producer Adriana Yurcovich, she presented excerpts from the film, which is being shot from a distance and with a sepia tint. The entire drama takes place over the course of 24 hours in a house where the couple has been living together during the 30 years of their marriage. The award isworth €5,000 in facility services.

Furthermore, at the Holland Film Meeting, four Dutch projects were selected for BoostNL, a collaborative initiative with the IFFR/CineMart designed to enhance their market effectiveness.

Here is the full list of winners:

WarnierPosta Prize (worth €5,000 in audio post-production facilities in one of the WarnierPosta studios)

Life after Zoro – Raf Reyntjens (Belgium)

Cam-a-lot & Filmmore Cinema Emerging Talent Prize for Best Project (worth €10,000 in camera and post-production facilities)

The Whole-Timers – Bibhusan Basnet and Pooja Gurung (France/Nepal)

Filmmore HFM Work-in-Progress Prize (worth €5,000 in facility services)

La cama – Monica Lairana (Argentina)