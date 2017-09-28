San Sebastián’s Industry Club presents its prizes
by David González
- SAN SEBASTIÁN 2017: Rust came out top in Films in Progress, the Co-Production Forum opted for Permanent Staff and The Consequences scooped the Eurimages Development Co-Production Award
The programme for film industry professionals at the 65th San Sebastián International Film Festival, under the auspices of The Industry Club, drew to a close last night as prizes were awarded to the winning projects in each category.
This 32nd edition of Films in Progress (read more here) brought a memorable night for Rust, by Brazilian director Aly Muritiba, which took all three prizes awarded in this section: the Film Factory Award and two joint prizes, the CAACI/Ibermedia TV Films in Progress Award and the Films in Progress 32 Industry Award.
Over at the VI Europe-Latin American Co-Production Forum, the Best Project Award went to Permanent Staff, an Argentine film by Ezequiel Radusky. Other notable plaudits included the Eurimages Development Co-Production Award, presented to Claudia Pinto’s The Consequences (Mexico/Spain) “for its courageous took at family relationships that challenge our perceptions of the truth”; The EFADS-CAACI Europe-Latin America Co-Production Grant, won by The Mole Agent by Chilean director Maite Alberdi “for its high distribution potential as a hybrid between documentary and unusual detective story”; and the Arte International Prize, which went to Witches’ Sabbath, a co-production between Spain and France directed by Pablo Agüero.
Finally, in the inaugural edition of Glocal in Progress (read more here), the victor was Telmo Esnal’s Basque-language project Dantza, while Jordi’s Letters by Maider Fernández received the Ikusmira Berriak Award (more here).
Full list of awards:
Films in Progress 32
Films in Progress 32 Industry Award & CAACI/Ibermedia TV Films in Progress Award
Rust – Aly Muritiba (Brazil)
Film Factory Award
Rust – Aly Muritiba
VI Europe-Latin American Co-Production Forum
Best Project Award
Permanent Staff – Ezequiel Radusky (Argentina)
EFADS-CAACI Europe-Latin America Co-Production Grant
The Mole Agent – Maite Alberdi (Chile/France/USA)
Eurimages Development Co-Production Award
The Consequences – Claudia Pinto (Spain/Mexico)
Arte International Prize
Witches’ Sabbath – Pablo Agüero (Spain/France)
I Glocal in Progress
Glocal in Progress Award
Dantza – Telmo Esnal (Spain)
Ikusmira Berriak
Ikusmira Berriak Award
Jordi’s Letters – Maider Fernández (Spain)
(Translated from Spanish)