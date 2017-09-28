The Square (2017)
So Help Me God (2017)
Love Me Not (2017)
Blue My Mind (2017)
The Charmer (2017)
Mademoiselle Paradis (2017)
The Nile Hilton Incident (2017)
previous
next
Choose your language en | es | fr | it
Focus: Love Me Not (2017)
News

Films / Reviews

Production / Funding

Festivals / Awards

Industry / Market

Distribution / Releases / Exhibitors

Box Office

Institutions / Legislation

Events / Promotion

Television

Films

Film Focus

Feature films database

Directors

Scriptwriters

Submit a film

Southern Mediterranean films database

Interviews
Festivals
Videos

Trailers/Teasers/Clips

Video interviews

Making Of

Industry Panels

Short Films

Other videos

Industry

Events

Industry Reports

Country Focus

Producers

Production companies

Distributors

International sales

European film schools

Filming Europe Location Award

Services

Online Screenwriting Training Course

Guided course for feature film writing

International Film Business Online

Script analysis

Translation service

More

Newsletter

Cineuropa prize

Calendar

Advanced search

Advertise on Cineuropa

Links

Download logos and banners

Blogs archive

 

SAN SEBASTIÁN 2017 Industry/Awards

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

San Sebastián’s Industry Club presents its prizes

by 

- SAN SEBASTIÁN 2017: Rust came out top in Films in Progress, the Co-Production Forum opted for Permanent Staff and The Consequences scooped the Eurimages Development Co-Production Award

San Sebastián’s Industry Club presents its prizes
Claudia Pinto (centre) with the Eurimages Award at the industry awards ceremony (© Pablo Gómez/Festival de San Sebastián)

The programme for film industry professionals at the 65th San Sebastián International Film Festival, under the auspices of The Industry Club, drew to a close last night as prizes were awarded to the winning projects in each category.

This 32nd edition of Films in Progress (read more here) brought a memorable night for Rust, by Brazilian director Aly Muritiba, which took all three prizes awarded in this section: the Film Factory Award and two joint prizes, the CAACI/Ibermedia TV Films in Progress Award and the Films in Progress 32 Industry Award.

Over at the VI Europe-Latin American Co-Production Forum, the Best Project Award went to Permanent Staff, an Argentine film by Ezequiel Radusky. Other notable plaudits included the Eurimages Development Co-Production Award, presented to Claudia Pinto’s The Consequences (Mexico/Spain) “for its courageous took at family relationships that challenge our perceptions of the truth”; The EFADS-CAACI Europe-Latin America Co-Production Grant, won by The Mole Agent by Chilean director Maite Alberdi “for its high distribution potential as a hybrid between documentary and unusual detective story”; and the Arte International Prize, which went to Witches’ Sabbath, a co-production between Spain and France directed by Pablo Agüero.

Finally, in the inaugural edition of Glocal in Progress (read more here), the victor was Telmo Esnal’s Basque-language project Dantza, while Jordi’s Letters by Maider Fernández received the Ikusmira Berriak Award (more here).

Full list of awards:

Films in Progress 32

Films in Progress 32 Industry Award & CAACI/Ibermedia TV Films in Progress Award
Rust – Aly Muritiba (Brazil)

Film Factory Award
Rust – Aly Muritiba

VI Europe-Latin American Co-Production Forum

Best Project Award
Permanent Staff – Ezequiel Radusky (Argentina)

EFADS-CAACI Europe-Latin America Co-Production Grant
The Mole Agent – Maite Alberdi (Chile/France/USA)

Eurimages Development Co-Production Award
The Consequences – Claudia Pinto (Spain/Mexico)

Arte International Prize
Witches’ Sabbath – Pablo Agüero (Spain/France)

I Glocal in Progress

Glocal in Progress Award
Dantza – Telmo Esnal (Spain)

Ikusmira Berriak

Ikusmira Berriak Award
Jordi’s Letters – Maider Fernández (Spain)

(Translated from Spanish)

 
San Sebastian Report
Jihlava
Focal Production Value
 

latest news

 

more news

Newsletter

Follow us on

facebook twitter rss