San Sebastián’s Industry Club presents its prizes

by David González

28/09/2017 - SAN SEBASTIÁN 2017: Rust came out top in Films in Progress, the Co-Production Forum opted for Permanent Staff and The Consequences scooped the Eurimages Development Co-Production Award

The programme for film industry professionals at the 65th San Sebastián International Film Festival, under the auspices of The Industry Club, drew to a close last night as prizes were awarded to the winning projects in each category.

This 32nd edition of Films in Progress (read more here) brought a memorable night for Rust, by Brazilian director Aly Muritiba, which took all three prizes awarded in this section: the Film Factory Award and two joint prizes, the CAACI/Ibermedia TV Films in Progress Award and the Films in Progress 32 Industry Award.

Over at the VI Europe-Latin American Co-Production Forum, the Best Project Award went to Permanent Staff, an Argentine film by Ezequiel Radusky. Other notable plaudits included the Eurimages Development Co-Production Award, presented to Claudia Pinto’s The Consequences (Mexico/Spain) “for its courageous took at family relationships that challenge our perceptions of the truth”; The EFADS-CAACI Europe-Latin America Co-Production Grant, won by The Mole Agent by Chilean director Maite Alberdi “for its high distribution potential as a hybrid between documentary and unusual detective story”; and the Arte International Prize, which went to Witches’ Sabbath, a co-production between Spain and France directed by Pablo Agüero.

Finally, in the inaugural edition of Glocal in Progress (read more here), the victor was Telmo Esnal’s Basque-language project Dantza, while Jordi’s Letters by Maider Fernández received the Ikusmira Berriak Award (more here).

Full list of awards:

Films in Progress 32

Films in Progress 32 Industry Award & CAACI/Ibermedia TV Films in Progress Award

Rust – Aly Muritiba (Brazil)

Film Factory Award

Rust – Aly Muritiba

VI Europe-Latin American Co-Production Forum

Best Project Award

Permanent Staff – Ezequiel Radusky (Argentina)

EFADS-CAACI Europe-Latin America Co-Production Grant

The Mole Agent – Maite Alberdi (Chile/France/USA)

Eurimages Development Co-Production Award

The Consequences – Claudia Pinto (Spain/Mexico)

Arte International Prize

Witches’ Sabbath – Pablo Agüero (Spain/France)

I Glocal in Progress

Glocal in Progress Award

Dantza – Telmo Esnal (Spain)

Ikusmira Berriak

Ikusmira Berriak Award

Jordi’s Letters – Maider Fernández (Spain)

(Translated from Spanish)