Arte France Cinéma selects E-Book by Olivier Assayas to co-produce

by Fabien Lemercier

28/09/2017 - The next film by Arthur Harari and the first feature by Mati Diop will also be co-produced by the Franco-German channel's film subsidiary

The fourth Arte France Cinéma selection committee to be held in 2017 (led by Olivier Père) has chosen to co-produce and pre-purchase three projects. Among them E-Book (provisional title) stands out, which is set to be the 16th feature film by Olivier Assayas. In competition six times at Cannes with Les destinées sentimentales (2000), Demonlover (2002), Clean (award for best actress in 2004), Sils Maria (2014) and Personal Shopper (best director award in 2016), the filmmaker was also selected in official competition in the Un Certain Regard section in 1994 (Cold Water) and 1996 (Irma Vep), and out-of-competition in 2007 (Boarding Gate ) and 2010 (with the mini-series Carlos), as well as at Venice (during the International Critics' Week with Disorder in 1986 and in competition in 2012 with Something in the Air , winning the award for best screenplay).

The cast of Assayas’ new film includes Guillaume Canet (nominated for a César in 2015 for best actor inNext Time I'll Aim for the Heart and currently for the lead role in My Son ), Vincent Macaigne (nominated for a César in 2014 for most promising talent for The Rendez-vous of Déjà-vu , as well as a Lumière in 2016 for best actor in Les Deux Amis , he’s also soon to be in cinemas in C'est La Vie! ), Juliette Binoche (Oscar for best supporting actress in 1997 and nominated for best actress in 2001, award for best actress at Cannes in 2010, best actress at Berlin in 1997 and at Venice in 1993, also playing a lead role in Bright Sunshine In ), comedian Nora Hamzawi and Christa Théret (nominated for a César in 2010 and 2012 for most promosing talent, and a Lumière in 2014 for best actress in Renoir ). Written by Olivier Assayas, the screenplay questions the transformation of the contemporary world through the intimate changes of a couple of friends. Alain and Léonard, a writer and a publisher, are overwhelmed by the new practices of the publishing world and are deaf to the desires of their wives and struggle to find their place in a society whose code they can no longer crack. Charles Gillibert from CG Movies has beenentrusted with production.

Arte France Cinéma also selected Onoda, 10,000 nuits dans la jungle (lit. Onoda, 10,000 Nights in the Jungle), which is set to be Arthur Harari's second feature film after Black Diamond (nominated for a César and Lumière in 2017 for best debut film). Written by the director, along with Vincent Poymiro, the film follows Hiroo Onoda, a young Japanese soldier sent to a small Philippine island in 1944, just before Americans troops were due to land. His mission is to lead the guerrillas until the return of the Japanese troops. Refusing to accept that Japan has surrendered, Onoda will only drop his weapons after some 10,000 days. The film sits somewhere between an inner journey and a story of survival in the jungle, produced by the Parisian company Bathysphere with the Cambodian Anti-Archive, filming is set to commence this winter.

Arte France Cinéma will also be supporting the debut feature film: La prochaine fois, le feu (provisional title) (lit. Next Time, Fire) by Mati Diop. Written by the director, along with Olivier Demange, the plot focuses on Ada, 17 years old, and her group of friends, left alone in a district of Dakar deserted by men. They all set sail for a better future. But their makeshift craft is shipwrecked and the women soon face the return of the ghosts of the Atlantic. Production is driven by France via Les Films du Bal, along with Senegalese outfit Cinekap and Belgian company Frakas Productions.

For the record, Arte France Cinéma is currently supporting the next films by Nuri Bilge Ceylan, Jia Zhangke, Alice Rohrwacher, Mia Hansen-Love, Kleber Mendonça Filho, Pawel Pawlikowski, Philippe Faucon, Leos Carax, Corneliu Porumboiu, Nadav Lapid, Cédric Kahn, Claire Burger, Mikhaël Hers, Emmanuel Mouret, Gustave Kervern and Benoît Delépine, Christophe Honoré, Benoît Jacquot, Nicolas Pariser, Jean-Bernard Marlin, Jayro Bustamante, Hafsia Herzi, Dror Moreh and the duo Caroline Poggi - Jonathan Vinel, as well as animated films directed by Florence Miailhe and Michel Ocelot.

(Translated from French)