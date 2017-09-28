Thessaloniki unveils its Balkan Survey and Tributes sections
by Vassilis Economou
- Greece’s most important festival has revealed part of the selections for its 58th edition, focusing on Balkan cinema and, this year, female directors and Ruben Östlund
The 58th Thessaloniki International Film Festival (TIFF), running from 2-12 November, has announced the first part of its selections, including the Balkan Survey section, a full retrospective of Swedish filmmaker Ruben Östlund, and tributes to female directors Ildikó Enyedi and Ida Lupino.
The 24th edition of Balkan Survey, curated by TIFF's programmer, Dimitris Kerkinos, will showcase ten of the most celebrated Balkan feature films of the year and five shorts, including many festival favourites. The former Yugoslavia is represented by the entries for the Best Foreign-language Film Academy Award from Serbia (Bojan Vuletić's well-travelled and widely awarded Requiem for Mrs. J.
) and Slovenia (The Miner by Hanna AW Slack). Also, Croatia will contribute the Rotterdam-premiered A Brief Excursion
by Igor Bezinović, while FYROM is included with Gjorce Stavreski's debut Secret Ingredient, set to be world-premiered at the Greek gathering. Romania has three films selected: Călin Peter Netzer's Berlinale-awarded Ana, mon amour
, Locarno's Charleston
by Andrei Creţulescu,and the Toronto- and San Sebastián-screened Soldiers. Story from Ferentari
by Serbian director Ivana Mladenović. Locarno's Golden Leopard – Filmmakers of the Present winner Ilian Metev will represent Bulgaria with his debut fiction film, ¾
. Finally, Turkey will be included with Semih Kaplanoğlu's English-language debut, Grain
, which premiered at Sarajevo, and Kazim Öz's road movie Zer.
This year’s Balkan Survey tribute, “From Words to Images: Balkan Literature and Cinema”, will screen 11 classic films from the region that are based on important literary works. Some of the titles included are Vulo Radev’s The Peach Thief (1964), Aleksandar Petroviċ’s Three, and Stone Wedding by Mircea Veroiu and Dan Piţa (1972).
Hungary's Ildikó Enyedi, whose On Body and Soul
will open the TIFF, is under the spotlight, and the most highly acclaimed films of her career will receive a special tribute. Meanwhile, Hollywood pioneer Ida Lupino, who rose to prominence in the late 1940s as an actress and, later, as one of the first female directors, will have a section of screenings dedicated to her, too. Finally, the TIFF will screen the complete filmography by Palme d'Or winner Ruben Östlund (The Square
film profile]), and the director will also be in attendance at the festival.