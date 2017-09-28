Suck Me Shakespeer 3 prepares for a new academic year

by Bénédicte Prot

28/09/2017 - The third and final instalment in the wildly popular series of comedies by Bora Dagtekin is about to spearhead another attack on the German educational system

Now that the kids have gone back to school, it’s the cinemas that are preparing for the return of the troublesome rabble from Suck Me Shakespeer 3, the third and final instalment in the Suck Me Shakespeer saga, a politically incorrect trilogy written and directed by Bora Dagtekin, the first two chapters of which racked up more than 15 million admissions between them, thus making them two of the most popular German films of all time. While we wait for 26 October, the release date scheduled by Constantin, which is both producing and distributing the movie, the trailer and poster for Suck Me Shakespeer 3 were unveiled just a few days ago.

The character of bank robber Zeki Müller (Elyas M'Barek), who became a teacher at the Goethe secondary school and college through a strange combination of factors after being released from prison, now finds himself once again at the centre of a number of colourful adventures that see the involvement of dogs, Superman and Faust, Part Two, as he somehow tries to prepare Chantal (Jella Haase), Danger (Max von der Groeben), Zeynep (Gizem Emre), Burak (Aram Arami) and the rest of the class for their A levels. Overwhelmed, just like the headmistress, Mrs Gudrun Gerster (Katja Riemann), he will start to explore some unconventional methods of a veterinary nature, which will not necessarily be to the liking of his new colleague Biggi Enzberger (Sandra Hüller, from Toni Erdmann ).

The film’s huge crew, which also included DoP Markus Nestroy, production designer Eva Maria Stiebler (who was previously in charge of the sets for Suck Me Shakespeer 2) and costume designer Eva Maria Stiebler (who has been on board for the whole trilogy), carried out principal photography from 28 March-18 June in and around Munich.

The project Suck Me Shakespeer 3 received support from the Bavarian regional fund FilmFernsehFonds Bayern (to the tune of €1.2 million), the Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg (€500,000) and the FFA (€700,000).

In collaboration with

(Translated from French)