14 new Danish features at Copenhagen’s CPH PIX

by Jorn Rossing Jensen

Set to unwind between 28 September and 11 October, the 9th Copenhagen International Film Festival, CPH PIX, will be screening 14 new local feature films in a programme of 192 feature films, including 121 European titles and 95 shorts, to be screened at 17 Copenhagen cinemas among other venues.

The world premiere of Danish director Christian Dyekjær’s All In opened the festival on 27 September, and tells the story of an addicted gambler (Dejan Čukić), whose house of cards comes tumbling down when his estranged 19-year old son becomes indebted to local gangsters.

Other premieres include Icelandic director Hlynur Pálmason’s Winter Brothers , which won four prizes at Locarno, and films from Danish directors Birgitte Stærmose, with ballet drama Darling, which premiered in London, Mehdi Avaz with While We Live and Max Kestner with Man Divided.

PIX Specials – gala premieres, sneak peeks and competition nominees – includes New Zealand director Martin Campbell’s thriller The Foreigner, starring Jackie Chan and Pierce Brosnan, Todd Haynes’ visual drama Wonderstruck, and Takashi Miike’s samurai epic Blade of the Immortal.

Also in the programme are John Cameron Mitchell’s How to Talk to Girls at Parties , starring Nicole Kidman and Elle Fanning, Indian director SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and Italian director Susanna Nicchiarelli’s Nico, 1988 , with Danish actress Trine Dyrholm as The Velvet Underground singer.

The Masters of Cinema sidebar will focus on Alejandro Jodorowsky, Jean-Luc Godard, Andrei Tarkovsky (his Stalker from 1979 is due to be screened in digital 2K), Hong Sang-soo, Takeshi Kitano and Sofia Coppola.

On Location screenings will be staged at Copenhagen’s Toto Wine Bar, accompanied by pinot noir tastings (Alexander Payne’s Sideways from 2004), and further screenings are set to take place at a secret venue that has yet to be announced (Stanley Kubrick’s Eyes Wide Shut from 1999). Films in the Buster Kidpic section will also be on show at a local chocolate factory and at Rosenborg Castle.

The festival has scheduled French, German, Italian and Georgian days, as well as a Made Indie USA day, dedicated to American independent films, Cool China, focusing on Chinese cinema, and the returning Thrills & Kills, which will screen horrors, thrillers and slashers. First-time feature directors will compete for the New Talent Grand PIX, and all entries will be competing for the Politiken Audience Award.