Max Jacoby shooting Péitruss in Luxembourg

by Hugo Emmerzael

29/09/2017 - Shooting for the psychological thriller starring Peri Baumeister and Maarten Heijmans commenced on 22 August; Samsa Film and New Amsterdam Film Company are co-producing

Péitruss, Luxembourgian writer-director Max Jacoby’s second feature (after Dust, which premiered at the Busan International Film Festival), stars German actress Peri Baumeister and Dutch actor Maarten Heijmans in the lead roles. Baumeister is known for her supporting roles in Tabu - Es ist die Seele ein Fremdes auf Erden , Russendisko and Wetlands . Fresh off the set of the German all-star ensemble movie Dreigroschenfilm by Joachim A Lang, she now joins Heijmans on location in Luxembourg, where Jacoby’s psychological thriller is currently in the shooting phase. After his International Emmy Award and Best Actor Award at the Netherlands Film Festival for his role in the TV series Ramses, Heijmans has been making a name for himself on stage with renowned theatre director Ivo van Hove in the play Maria Stuart. Recently, on 17 September, he was awarded the Arlecchino for his role in Simon Stone’s Ibsen House by Toneelgroep Amsterdam.

In Péitruss, Baumeister plays Lara, a woman who is just getting accustomed to her newfound love for the brooding Joakim, played by Heijmans. However, her ex-husband, policeman Toni, accuses Joakim of being responsible for a string of unsolved murders that are terrorising Luxembourg. Hoping to prove Joakim’s innocence, Lara is haunted by the question: “Do I really know the man I love?”

Having assisted on the sets of directors of the likes of E Elias Merhige (Shadow of the Vampire) and Peter Webber (Girl with a Pearl Earring ), Jacoby has gained plenty of experience in the field. With Butterflies, he won the Best European Short Film Award at the Venice Film Festival. Principal photography on this co-production between Luxembourg-based outfit Samsa Film and the Netherlands’ New Amsterdam Film Company began on 22 August and is set to wrap on 4 October.