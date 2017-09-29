The 12th edition of Anim’est is ready to kick off

by Stefan Dobroiu

In spite of dwindling financial support from the state and, more recently, a lack of arthouse venues in the centre of Bucharest (see the news), the Anim’est International Animation Film Festival has succeeded in increasing its attendance levels, becoming the most popular film event in the Romanian capital. Today, the festival starts its 12th edition with a screening of Loving Vincent , the UK-Polish co-production whose frames were first oil painted by hand and then animated.

Over ten days, the festival will screen 29 features and more than 230 shorts. The programme is rounded off by lectures from its guests, animation workshops, marathon screenings, theme nights (including Creepy Animation Nights, which has never been more popular), and several exhibitions and special programmes exploring the edition’s main theme: the meeting point between comics and animation.

The festival has a feature competition, with European productions Louise by the Shore and Ethel & Ernest in with a chance of winning the Anim’est Trophy. There are also competitions for short films, music videos, student films and local animations. This year, Anim'est became an Oscar-qualifying festival.

Every year, the gathering invites a country, an animation film festival, a film school and a studio to present their best or most recent genre productions and selections. This year, Finland will explore 100 years of Finnish animations in two short-film selections, while the London International Animation Festival brings the best shorts screened at its 14th edition. The guest school is the National Film and Television School from Beaconsfield, UK, while the invited studio is Illumination Mac Guff, whose founder, Jacques Bled, will tell the Romanian audience exactly what it takes to make popular features such as Despicable Me or Minions.