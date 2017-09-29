Love Me Not (2017)
Giant (2017)
Pororoca (2017)
Tehran Taboo (2017)
Happy End (2017)
BPM (Beats Per Minute) (2017)
So Help Me God (2017)
previous
next
Choose your language en | es | fr | it
Focus: Happy End (2017)
News

Films / Reviews

Production / Funding

Festivals / Awards

Industry / Market

Distribution / Releases / Exhibitors

Box Office

Institutions / Legislation

Events / Promotion

Television

Films

Film Focus

Feature films database

Directors

Scriptwriters

Submit a film

Southern Mediterranean films database

Interviews
Festivals
Videos

Trailers/Teasers/Clips

Video interviews

Making Of

Industry Panels

Short Films

Other videos

Industry

Events

Industry Reports

Country Focus

Producers

Production companies

Distributors

International sales

European film schools

Filming Europe Location Award

Services

Online Screenwriting Training Course

Guided course for feature film writing

International Film Business Online

Script analysis

Translation service

More

Newsletter

Cineuropa prize

Calendar

Advanced search

Advertise on Cineuropa

Links

Download logos and banners

Blogs archive

 

INDUSTRY Europe/Latin America

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

EFADs and CAACI highlight the importance of strengthening Euro-Latino collaboration

by 

- The two bodies published a common statement on the promotion and preservation of film diversity and territoriality, in the light of the digital changes

EFADs and CAACI highlight the importance of strengthening Euro-Latino collaboration
Martin Rodríguez Castillo, Marcela Santibañez, Silje Riise Næss and Ilse Hughan (© Pablo Gómez/Festival San Sebastián)

At 65th San Sebastian Film Festival, the European Film Agency Directors (EFADs) and the Conference of Ibero-American Cinematographic Authorities (CAACI) took a step forward on its way towards a more structured cooperation. They published a common statement on the promotion and preservation of film diversity and territoriality, in the light of the digital changes. The EFADs and CAACI also awarded their Co-Development Grant for the second time running to the project The Mole Agent (read news).

During a workshop on 25 September, EFADs and CAACI adopted a statement outlining a common vision for cinematography. The statement puts forward eight key actions and recommendations to protect and strengthen collaboration between Europe and Latin America.

"The audiovisual sectors of Europe and Latin America face similar problems in the digital age. The EFADs and CAACI are collaborating to address these issues and the statement published today reflects our common vision for deepening our long history of collaboration." 

"We are proud of our Euro-Latino co-productions and we want these works to be distributed in each other's continents. However, we need to take concrete steps to promote this and to create an environment which strengthens, not weakens our ties. This should include the development of online platforms which provide diverse content and a level playing field online for all operators," said CAACI Director, Adelfa Martínez

In the statement, the film agencies also outline their concerns about three European Union actions. The regulation on online transmissions (COM(2016)594), regulation on geo-blocking (COM(2016)289) and competition case into cross-border access to pay-TV (AT.40023) would undermine the sale of rights territory-by-territory, weakening investment in films. This will lead to fewer co-production and distribution of Euro-Latino works.

"We will continue to cooperate with the European institutions to promote cultural diversity. This requires a legislative framework designed to help our audiovisual sectors adapt to the digital age" explained EFADs President Peter Dinges

Please find the statement in English here.

 
San Sebastian Report
LIM
Focal Production Value
 

latest news

 

more news

Newsletter

Follow us on

facebook twitter rss