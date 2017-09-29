EFADs and CAACI highlight the importance of strengthening Euro-Latino collaboration

by Cineuropa

29/09/2017 - The two bodies published a common statement on the promotion and preservation of film diversity and territoriality, in the light of the digital changes

At 65th San Sebastian Film Festival, the European Film Agency Directors (EFADs) and the Conference of Ibero-American Cinematographic Authorities (CAACI) took a step forward on its way towards a more structured cooperation. They published a common statement on the promotion and preservation of film diversity and territoriality, in the light of the digital changes. The EFADs and CAACI also awarded their Co-Development Grant for the second time running to the project The Mole Agent (read news).

During a workshop on 25 September, EFADs and CAACI adopted a statement outlining a common vision for cinematography. The statement puts forward eight key actions and recommendations to protect and strengthen collaboration between Europe and Latin America.

"The audiovisual sectors of Europe and Latin America face similar problems in the digital age. The EFADs and CAACI are collaborating to address these issues and the statement published today reflects our common vision for deepening our long history of collaboration."

"We are proud of our Euro-Latino co-productions and we want these works to be distributed in each other's continents. However, we need to take concrete steps to promote this and to create an environment which strengthens, not weakens our ties. This should include the development of online platforms which provide diverse content and a level playing field online for all operators," said CAACI Director, Adelfa Martínez.

In the statement, the film agencies also outline their concerns about three European Union actions. The regulation on online transmissions (COM(2016)594), regulation on geo-blocking (COM(2016)289) and competition case into cross-border access to pay-TV (AT.40023) would undermine the sale of rights territory-by-territory, weakening investment in films. This will lead to fewer co-production and distribution of Euro-Latino works.

"We will continue to cooperate with the European institutions to promote cultural diversity. This requires a legislative framework designed to help our audiovisual sectors adapt to the digital age" explained EFADs President Peter Dinges.

Please find the statement in English here.