Bartosz Konopka’s The Mute starts filming

by Ola Salwa

29/09/2017 - The second feature film by the Oscar-nominated director is a Polish-Belgian co-production

Principal photography for The Mute (Krew Boga) started on 26 September on location in the mountains in Poland. The film follows two Christian knights – an elder one, Willibrord, and a novice, Nameless, who set off on a journey to a remote pagan village in the early Middle Ages. As they settle into the local community, their faith, belief system and the bond between them are all put to the test. “The idea for the movie was born of multiple inspirations,” says director Bartosz Konopka in a press release. “Firstly, it came from my rejection of undisputed dogmas and authorities; from the need to search for a dialogue and alternatives that can join different ideas and outlooks on the world, instead of starting conflicts. Secondly, from the fascination with non-violent fighters, such as Jesus, Gandhi, Martin Luther King and others. Thirdly, out of the wisdom that is carried by silence and the search for inner peace, by influencing people with presence and not empty words or ideologies.”

The international cast includes Polish actors Krzysztof Pieczyński (Afterimage , Suicide Room , Chain Reaction), Karol Biernacki (Amok , Planet Single ), Belgium’s Jan Bijvoet (Embrace of the Serpent, Borgman ) and Jeroen Perceval (Borgman, The Ardennes , Bullhead ), and French thesp Olivier de Sagazan. The Polish crew comprises DoP Jacek Podgórski, production designer Marek Warszewski (Afterimage, Warsaw 44 ), costume designer Marta Ostrowicz (Amok, Lasting ), make-up artist Dariusz Krysiak (Warsaw 44, Rose ) and production manager Tomasz Morawski (Little Crushes ).

The Mute is the sophomore film by Konopka, whose short documentary Rabbit à la Berlin was nominated for an Academy Award in 2010. It is said to resemble the works of Nicolas Winding Refn (Valhalla Rising ) and Game of Thrones, and combines realistic battle scenes with emotional power play, pagan rituals and a reflection on faith and the church.

The script was penned by Konopka, Przemysław Nowakowski (Katyn ) and Anna Wydra, who is also producing the film through her Warsaw-based company Otter Films. The co-producers are Poland’s Odra Film and Belgium’s Earlybirds Films. The project is being supported by the Polish Film Institute, Screen Flanders, Eurimages, ColorOffOn and Creative Europe. The script had been developed during the EAVE programme and was already awarded at the 2013 edition of the ScripTeast Workshop. The Polish distributor of the film is Kino Świat, and the international sales are handled by New Europe Film Sales. The release of The Mute is planned for 2018.