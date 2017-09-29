New support measures for Swiss production at an international level

by Muriel Del Don

29/09/2017 - The Swiss film promotion agency, Swiss Films, is expanding its VoD promotional activities.

Swiss Films, in collaboration with the Federal Office of Culture, has decided to extend its support measures for Swiss VoD producers, launching a new project aimed at distributors supporting Swiss productions in cinemas outside of Europe. This support is aimed at Swiss productions that have strong potential for international distributors. The "guidelines for supporting the distribution of Swiss films in non-European countries" are used to allocate funds.

The aim of these new support measures is to facilitate the distribution of Swiss film productions to the seventy international platforms dedicated to VoD, in order to improve and promote the international visibility of Swiss directors and to generate revenue for Swiss film producers. Subsidies are subdivided according to the "criteria for supporting the distribution of Swiss films on VoD international platforms".

Swiss Films and the Federal Office of Culture will be responsible for the management and implementation of these measures.

(Translated from Italian)