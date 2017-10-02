Brimstone triumphs at the 37th Netherlands Film Festival

by Hugo Emmerzael

02/10/2017 - Martin Koolhoven’s international debut scooped the Golden Calves for Best Director and Best Feature Film, besides three other wins

Martin Koolhoven’s “Calvinistic western” Brimstone , starring Kit Harington, Carice van Houten, Dakota Fanning and Guy Pearce, has won the Golden Calves for Best Director and Best Feature Film at the 37th edition of the Netherlands Film Festival, which ran from 20-29 September in Utrecht. The last film to have won both of these awards was Nothing Personal by Urszula Antoniak in 2009. Back then, a jury consisting of film professionals awarded the Golden Calves to nominees. However, in 2015, the Netherlands Film Festival adopted the Academy model, as used by the Oscars, Baftas, Césars and Lolas. Koolhoven received the Best Director Golden Calf, while his producer and wife Els Vandevorst (of N279 Entertainment) received the Golden Calf for Best Feature Film.

Totally sweeping the awards ceremony, Brimstone also won the Golden Calves for Best Sound Design, Best Production Design, Best Cinematography and Best Original Score (by Tom Holkenborg, also known as Junkie XL). The only technical Golden Calf not awarded by the 368 members of the Academy to Brimstone went to Sander Vos for his editing of Paula van der Oest’s Tonio .

Despite its well-known international cast, Brimstone secured none of the awards in the acting categories. Marie-Louise Stheins won the Golden Calf for Best Actress in a Supporting Rolein Martijn Maria Smits’ Waldstille . Nora El Koussour and Mohammed Azaay, respectively, won the Golden Calves for Best Actress in a Leading Role and Best Actor in a Supporting Role for their portrayals of Layla and her father in Mijke de Jong’s Muslim radicalisation drama Layla M. , which is this year’s Oscar submission from the Netherlands. For his portrayal of the titular Bram Fischer, Peter Paul Muller won the Golden Calf for Best Actor in a Leading Role. Also, Bram Fischer screenwriter and director Jean van de Velde won the Best Screenplay Award for his Apartheid courtroom drama. The Golden Calf for Best Long Documentary went to Petra Lataster-Czisch and Peter Lataster’s De kinderen van juf Kiet.

Since 2015, the Netherlands Film Festival has also hosted a sidebar competition for arthouse and artistic cinema, curated by Dutch film critics Dana Linssen and Jan-Pieter Ekker. The jury of “The Forum of the Directors 2017”, consisting of Gust Van den Berghe, Mijke de Jong and Morgan Knibbe, awarded the VEVAM Fund Prize to Daan Bakker’s Quality Time . The Circle of Dutch Film Journalists awarded the Prize of the Dutch Film Critics 2017 to Geschenk uit de bodem by Paul Cohen and Martijn van Haalen.

Here is the complete list of winners at the 37th Netherlands Film Festival:

Best Long Documentary

De kinderen van juf Kiet – Petra Lataster-Czisch and Peter Lataster (Netherlands)

Best Sound Design

Herman Pieëte - Brimstone (Netherlands/France/UK/Sweden/Belgium/Germany)

Best Original Score

Tom Holkenborg - Brimstone

Best Editing

Sander Vos - Tonio (Netherlands/Belgium)

Best Production Design

Floris Vos - Brimstone

Best Cinematography

Rogier Stoffers - Brimstone

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Marie-Louise Stheins - Waldstille (Netherlands)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Mohammed Azaay - Layla M. (Netherlands/Belgium/Germany/Jordan)

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Nora El Koussour - Layla M.

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Peter Paul Muller - Bram Fischer (South Africa/Netherlands)

Best Screenplay

Jean van de Velde - Bram Fischer

Best Director

Martin Koolhoven - Brimstone

Best Picture

Brimstone - Martin Koolhoven

Best Short Documentary

Snelwegkerk - Elsbeth Fraanje (Netherlands)

Best Short Film

Polska Warrior - Camiel Schouwenaar (Netherlands)

Best Interactive

Horizon Zero Dawn - Guerrilla Games (Netherlands)

Golden Calf Audience Award

Mees Kees langs de lijn - Aniëlle Webster (Netherlands)

Golden Calf for Film Culture

Gerard Soeteman

Prize of the Dutch Film Critics 2017

Geschenk uit de bodem - Paul Cohen and Martijn van Haalen (Netherlands)

VEVAM Fund Prize of the Forum of the Directors 2017

Quality Time ­- Daan Bakker (Netherlands/Norway)