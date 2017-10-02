The Golden Shell goes to James Franco

by Alfonso Rivera

There were several surprises in store for those present at the closing ceremony of the 65th San Sebastián International Film Festival. The biggest shock was, without a doubt, the winner of the gathering’s top prize, as the Golden Shell went to The Disaster Artist, a film starring and directed by US superstar James Franco. Right from its first screening, the movie picked up kudos from audiences and critics alike, but some were caught off guard by the fact that it snagged the top spot in the winners’ list. While, admittedly, Cannes crowned The Square this year, it is unusual for a comedy (as dark as it may be) to win by such a wide margin, as drama always tends to be valued more highly in the jury’s verdicts.

The award also prompted astonishment because many were left wondering whether a film like this, which has already been supported by Hollywood (it is being distributed by Warner Bros), truly needs the endorsement of the Spanish festival. In any case, the jury’s verdict has to be respected, and it is a bonus that the winning movie will manage to draw in plenty of viewers.

The majority of the rest of the awards went to South America, the new mecca of global film talent: the Argentinian title A Sort of Family (a co-production with Brazil, France, Poland, Germany and Denmark) was awarded for its screenplay, Chile’s Los perros (co-produced with Argentina, France, Portugal and Germany) came out on top in Horizontes Latinos, and another Argentinian movie, Alanis, scooped the Silver Shells for Best Actress and Best Director.

Europe managed to scrape the Awards for Best Cinematography, for the German-French-Polish co-production The Captain , and Best Actor, for the ever-magnificent Romanian actor Bogdan Dumitrache in Pororoca ; meanwhile, the great Basque hope of the gathering, Giant , bagged the Special Prize from the jury chaired by John Malkovich.

Many members of the press noted the conspicuous absence of titles such as Spain’s The Motive , Life and Nothing More and particularly The Lion Sleeps Tonight , an arthouse co-production between Japan and France starring the irrepressible Jean-Pierre Léaud, on the winners’ list.

Here is the complete list of winners at San Sebastián 2017:

Official Section

Golden Shell for Best Film

The Disaster Artist – James Franco (USA)

Special Jury Prize

Giant – Aitor Arregi and Jon Garaño (Spain)

Silver Shell for Best Director

Anahí Berneri – Alanis (Argentina)

Silver Shell for Best Actress

Sofía Gala Castiglione - Alanis (Argentina)

Special Mention

Anne Gruwez – So Help Me God (France/Belgium)

Silver Shell for Best Actor

Bogdan Dumitrache - Pororoca (Romania/France)

Jury Prize for Best Screenplay

A Sort of Family – Diego Lerman and María Meira (Argentina)

Special Jury Prize for Best Cinematography

Florian Ballhaus - The Captain (Germany/France/Poland)

Other official awards

Kutxabank-New Directors Award

The Sower – Marine Francen (France)

Special Mention

Killing Jesus – Laura Mora (Colombia/Argentina)



Horizontes Latinos Award

Los perros – Marcela Said (Chile/France)

Zabaltegi-Tabakalera Award

Braguino – Clément Cogitore (France) (medium-length film)

Special Mention

Darya Zhovner (actress) – Closeness (Russia)

Spell Reel – Filipa César (France)

City of Donostia Audience Award

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – Martin McDonagh (UK)

City of Donostia Audience Award for a European Film

Custody – Xavier Legrand (France)

Irizar Award for Basque Cinema

Giant – Jon Garaño and Aitor Arregi

Eroski Youth Award

Killing Jesus – Laura Mora

TVE Another Look Award

Custody – Xavier Legrand

(Translated from Spanish)