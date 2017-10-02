Eva Husson shooting Les filles du soleil

by Fabien Lemercier

02/10/2017 - Golshifteh Farahani and Emmanuelle Bercot topline the cast of this Maneki Films production, set to be sold by Elle Driver

Having risen to fame in competition at Toronto in 2015 with Bang Gang (A Modern Love Story) , Eva Husson kicked off the shoot for her second feature film, Les Filles du soleil (lit. “The Daughters of the Sun” – a project that was previously selected by the Rotterdam-Berlinale Express co-production markets), on 26 September. Toplining her new opus are Golshifteh Farahani (nominated for the César Award for Most Promising Actress in 2014 for The Patience Stone and for the Lumière Award for Best New Actress in 2016 for Les Deux Amis , also popular in such films as My Sweet Pepper Land and Paterson ) and Emmanuelle Bercot (Best Actress Award at Cannes in 2015 for My King and set to grace screens next year in L’Heure de la sortie).

Written by the director herself, the story begins somewhere in Kurdistan. Bahar (Farahani), the commanding officer of the Daughters of the Sun, a battalion made up entirely of Kurdish female soldiers, is on the cusp of taking back control of the city where she was captured by extremists just a few months prior. French journalist Mathilde (Bercot) is covering the first three days of the offensive. When the two women meet, all of Bahar’s experiences since the men in black burst into her life come bubbling back to the surface.

Produced by Didar Domehri (a European Film Promotion Producer on the Move in 2017 – read the interview) for Maneki Films, Les Filles du soleil is being co-produced by French outfits Wild Bunch and Arches Films, Belgium’s Gapbusters, Georgia’s 20 Steps Productions and Switzerland’s Bord Cadre films. Having been pre-purchased by Canal+, OCS, RTBF and Proximus, the feature is also being supported by BackUp Media, Indéfilms 6, B Media 2014 and Cinécap, the Casa Kafka Pictures tax shelter, the Wallonia-Brussels Federation, the CNC (support for new production technologies and development support), Film in Georgia (the country’s tax credit), the Creative Europe – MEDIA programme, the ANGOA and the Aquitaine region (writing support).

The shoot will last 39 days and will take place in Georgia and France, with Denmark’s Mattias Troelstrup serving as DoP. The French distribution will be handled by Wild Bunch Distribution, while Cinéart will oversee the release in the Benelux. The international sales are being managed by Elle Driver.

