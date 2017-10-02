Filming to commence on Au bout des doigts by Ludovic Bernard

by Fabien Lemercier

02/10/2017 - Jules Benchetrit, Lambert Wilson, Kristin Scott Thomas, Michel Jonasz and Elsa Lepoivre all feature in the cast of this Récifilms production, sold by TF1 Studio

Filming is set to commence on 7 October for Au bout des doigts (lit. At the Fingertips), the third feature film by Ludovic Bernard, who experienced great box-office success earlier this year with The Climb (1.13 million admissions). Bernard wrote the screenplay for the film along with Johanne Bernard (kept secret for the moment by production), which includes: Jules Benchetrit (noted for her roles in Macadam Stories and Quantum Love ) Lambert Wilson (nominated three times for a César for best actor, winning in 2011 with Of Gods and Men , and due to hit our screens on 27 December in Children Royals, and in Volontaire next year), the British Kristin Scott Thomas (nominated for Best Actress in 1997 for The English Patient and for a Golden Globe in 2009 for I've Loved You So Long , which also earned her the European Film Award for Best Actress and one of her three nominations for the César in the category; also appreciated recently in The Party ), the singer Michel Jonasz (whose forays into the world of cinema have gained him a César nomination in 1983 for best supporting actor, and who is due to be on our screens on 13 December in La Deuxième étoile), and finally Elsa Lepoivre (member of the Comédie Française and spotted on the big screen among others in The Dandelions ).

Produced by Eric Juherian and Mathias Rubin (Producer on the Move 2014 from the European Film Promotion - read the interview here) for Recifilms, Au bout des doigts was co-produced by TF1 Studio (which will drive international sales). Pre-bought by Canal+ and France 2 Cinéma, filming on the feature is set to continue until 8 December in Paris and in the surrounding region with Thomas Hardmeier (winner of a César in his category in 2014 for The Young and Prodigious T.S. Spivet and nominated in 2015 for Yves Saint Laurent ) in charge of cinematography. The company Mars Movies is responsible for distribution in French cinemas.

Recifilms also has The New Kid by Rudi Rosenberg to its name, (winner at San Sebastian, in the New Directors section in 2015) along with Möbius by Eric Rochant.

(Translated from French)