Love Me Not (2017)
Giant (2017)
Pororoca (2017)
Tehran Taboo (2017)
Happy End (2017)
BPM (Beats Per Minute) (2017)
So Help Me God (2017)
previous
next
Choose your language en | es | fr | it
Focus: Giant (2017)
News

Films / Reviews

Production / Funding

Festivals / Awards

Industry / Market

Distribution / Releases / Exhibitors

Box Office

Institutions / Legislation

Events / Promotion

Television

Films

Film Focus

Feature films database

Directors

Scriptwriters

Submit a film

Southern Mediterranean films database

Interviews
Festivals
Videos

Trailers/Teasers/Clips

Video interviews

Making Of

Industry Panels

Short Films

Other videos

Industry

Events

Industry Reports

Country Focus

Producers

Production companies

Distributors

International sales

European film schools

Filming Europe Location Award

Services

Online Screenwriting Training Course

Guided course for feature film writing

International Film Business Online

Script analysis

Translation service

More

Newsletter

Cineuropa prize

Calendar

Advanced search

Advertise on Cineuropa

Links

Download logos and banners

Blogs archive

 

PRODUCTION Germany/France

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

The Most Beautiful Couple is in post-production

by 

- The Franco-German co-production, directed by Sven Taddicken, is set for release next year. Starring Maximilian Brückner, Luise Heyer and Jasna Fritzi Bauer

The Most Beautiful Couple is in post-production
Maximilian Brückner and Luise Heyer in The Most Beautiful Couple

Sven Taddicken, the director of Emma's Bliss [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] (2006) and more recently Original Bliss [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Sven Taddicken
film profile] (2016) is preparing his next film, The Most Beautiful Couple (original title: Das schönste Paar), the story of love marked by a tragedy, with filming taking place from the end of April to the middle of June between Majorca and Cologne.

The film, co-produced by One Two Films (Germany) and Arsam International (France), with the support of WDR and Arte, follows the journey of a resilient couple faced with a tragedy that is not easy to forget and the allure of revenge. Liv (Luise Heyer) and Malte (Maximilian Brückner) are on holiday on the Mediterranean coast when she falls victim to sexual assault. Their relationship survives the drama, perhaps even becoming stronger, but when Malte comes across the culprit two years later, alone, without saying anything to Liv or to the police, he seeks confrontation, once again putting the fragile balance of their relationship to the test. Taddicken has single-handedly written the screenplay, while Daniela Knapp is responsible for cinematography, having already collaborated with Taddicken on his previous film, and Andreas Wodraschke is in charge of editing, having worked with the director after filming Emma’s Bliss.

The film has received funding from German regional fund Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg (€100,000), Film- und Medienstiftung NRW North Rhine-Westphalia (€300,000), the federal fund DFFF (€319,999), the FFA-regulator of German cinema (€250,000) and the Franco-German mini-treaty (€240,000), all of which have contributed to the film's €2.3 million budget. Zorro Film is set to release The Most Beautiful Couple in German cinemas next year and the company Beta Cinema is handling international sales.

In collaboration with

 

(Translated from French)

 
San Sebastian Report
LIM
Focal Production Value
 

latest news

 

more news

Newsletter

Follow us on

facebook twitter rss