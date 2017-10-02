The Most Beautiful Couple is in post-production

by Bénédicte Prot

02/10/2017 - The Franco-German co-production, directed by Sven Taddicken, is set for release next year. Starring Maximilian Brückner, Luise Heyer and Jasna Fritzi Bauer

Sven Taddicken, the director of Emma's Bliss (2006) and more recently Original Bliss (2016) is preparing his next film, The Most Beautiful Couple (original title: Das schönste Paar), the story of love marked by a tragedy, with filming taking place from the end of April to the middle of June between Majorca and Cologne.

The film, co-produced by One Two Films (Germany) and Arsam International (France), with the support of WDR and Arte, follows the journey of a resilient couple faced with a tragedy that is not easy to forget and the allure of revenge. Liv (Luise Heyer) and Malte (Maximilian Brückner) are on holiday on the Mediterranean coast when she falls victim to sexual assault. Their relationship survives the drama, perhaps even becoming stronger, but when Malte comes across the culprit two years later, alone, without saying anything to Liv or to the police, he seeks confrontation, once again putting the fragile balance of their relationship to the test. Taddicken has single-handedly written the screenplay, while Daniela Knapp is responsible for cinematography, having already collaborated with Taddicken on his previous film, and Andreas Wodraschke is in charge of editing, having worked with the director after filming Emma’s Bliss.

The film has received funding from German regional fund Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg (€100,000), Film- und Medienstiftung NRW North Rhine-Westphalia (€300,000), the federal fund DFFF (€319,999), the FFA-regulator of German cinema (€250,000) and the Franco-German mini-treaty (€240,000), all of which have contributed to the film's €2.3 million budget. Zorro Film is set to release The Most Beautiful Couple in German cinemas next year and the company Beta Cinema is handling international sales.

(Translated from French)