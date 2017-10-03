Roberto Andò starts filming on Una storia senza nome

by Vittoria Scarpa

03/10/2017 - The cast includes Micaela Ramazzotti, Alessandro Gassmann, Laura Morante and Renato Carpentieri. Produced by BiBi Films with Rai Cinema

"I wanted to return to a light tone, finding themes that have always been familiar: the fascination of deception, the idea that the imagination has concrete effects on real life, hidden feelings waiting for the opportune moment to get out." Roberto Andò introduces his new feature film, Una storia senza nome (lit. A Story with No Name), on which he has just commenced filming. A film that the director of The Confessions and Long Live Freedom admits to not knowing how to label: "To quote a film genius, Billy Wilder, I might say: 'When I'm making a film I never label it, I'm not saying it's a comedy, I'll wait for the preview, if the audience laughs, it’s a comedy, otherwise it’s a serious film or a noir."

Written by Roberto Andò and Angelo Pasquini (David di Donatello and Nastro d’Argento 2013 for the screenplay of Long Live Freedom) with the collaboration of Giacomo Bendotti (co-writer of The Wait byPiero Messina), Una storia senza nome tells the story ofValeria (Micaela Ramazzotti), a young secretary to a film producer who lives a solitary life with her eccentric mother (Laura Morante), and who writes incognito for a successful screenwriter, Alessandro (Alessandro Gassmann). One day, the young woman receives an unusual gift from a stranger (Renato Carpentieri): the plot of a film. But the plot is dangerous, the story with no name tells the tale of the mysterious theft – which actually happened in Palermo in 1969 - of Caravaggio's famous painting, Nativity.

Produced by Angelo Barbagallo for BiBi Film with Rai Cinema, Una storia senza nome will be filmed for eight weeks in total, six of which will be on location in Rome and two in Palermo. Polish Jerzy Skolimowski, Gaetano Bruno and Antonio Catania also feature in the cast.

