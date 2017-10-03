Tarzan’s Testicles (2017)
Focus: Tehran Taboo (2017)
PRODUCTION Italy

Roberto Andò starts filming on Una storia senza nome

by 

- The cast includes Micaela Ramazzotti, Alessandro Gassmann, Laura Morante and Renato Carpentieri. Produced by BiBi Films with Rai Cinema

Roberto Andò starts filming on Una storia senza nome
Actress Micaela Ramazzotti, director Roberto Andò and actor Alessandro Gassmann

"I wanted to return to a light tone, finding themes that have always been familiar: the fascination of deception, the idea that the imagination has concrete effects on real life, hidden feelings waiting for the opportune moment to get out." Roberto Andò introduces his new feature film, Una storia senza nome (lit. A Story with No Name), on which he has just commenced filming. A film that the director of The Confessions [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Roberto Andò
film profile] and Long Live Freedom [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Roberto Andò
festival scope
film profile] admits to not knowing how to label: "To quote a film genius, Billy Wilder, I might say: 'When I'm making a film I never label it, I'm not saying it's a comedy, I'll wait for the preview, if the audience laughs, it’s a comedy, otherwise it’s a serious film or a noir."

(The article continues below - Commercial information)LIM_468*60_inner_pages

Written by Roberto Andò and Angelo Pasquini (David di Donatello and Nastro d’Argento 2013 for the screenplay of Long Live Freedom) with the collaboration of Giacomo Bendotti (co-writer of The Wait [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Lou de Laâge
interview: Piero Messina
film profile]byPiero Messina), Una storia senza nome tells the story ofValeria (Micaela Ramazzotti), a young secretary to a film producer who lives a solitary life with her eccentric mother (Laura Morante), and who writes incognito for a successful screenwriter, Alessandro (Alessandro Gassmann). One day, the young woman receives an unusual gift from a stranger (Renato Carpentieri): the plot of a film. But the plot is dangerous, the story with no name tells the tale of the mysterious theft – which actually happened in Palermo in 1969 - of Caravaggio's famous painting, Nativity.

Produced by Angelo Barbagallo for BiBi Film with Rai Cinema, Una storia senza nome will be filmed for eight weeks in total, six of which will be on location in Rome and two in Palermo. Polish Jerzy Skolimowski, Gaetano Bruno and Antonio Catania also feature in the cast.

(Translated from Italian)

 
