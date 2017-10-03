Marion Cotillard to star in Gueule d'Ange

by Fabien Lemercier

03/10/2017 - The actress is about to topline the feature debut by Vanessa Filho, which is being staged by Windy Production and Moana Films

For the first time since 2006, Marion Cotillard (winner of the Oscar for Best Actress in 2008 and nominated in 2015; recipient of the César Award in the same category in 2008 and nominated in 2013, 2015 and 2017; popular this year in Ismael’s Ghosts ) is set to star in a French feature debut. The movie in question is Gueule d'Ange (lit. “Angel’s Mouth”) by Vanessa Filho, a multidisciplinary artist who has been active in the fields of photography and music. The newly turned filmmaker (who has already made a short film, It’s All About Love) has also got cast members Ayline Etaix, Alban Lenoir (nominated for the Lumière Award for Best New Actor in 2016 for French Blood and who has just graced screens at San Sebastián in The Sower ) and Amélie Daure on board.

Written by the director herself (in conjunction with François Pirot), who also took care of the adaptation and dialogues with Diastème, the story revolves around a young woman who lives alone with her eight-year-old daughter. One night, after an encounter in a nightclub, the young mother decides to take off, leaving her child to her own devices.

Produced by Carole Lambert for Windy Production and Marc Missonnier for Moana Films, Gueule d'Ange is being co-produced by Mars Films (which will handle the distribution in French theatres) and has been supported by the CNC’s advance on receipts. The eight-week shoot will kick off on 9 October and will take place in the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region and in the vicinity of Paris, with Guillaume Schiffman (nominated for an Oscar in his field in 2012 for The Artist ; winner of the César Award the same year, and nominated in 2007, 2011 and 2013) serving as DoP.

As a reminder, Carole Lambert produced Free Angela and All Political Prisoners by Shola Lynch, while Marc Missonnier has been a well-known face in the French film industry for the last 20 years and boasts almost 70 features to his name via Fidélité Films and, now, Moana Films.

(Translated from French)