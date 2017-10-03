The Latvian Oscar entry is The Chronicles of Melanie

by Tristan Priimägi

03/10/2017 - Latvia has put the black-and-white deportation film forward for a nomination for the Oscar for Best Foreign-language Film

Latvian producers submitted two feature-length motion pictures to the Oscars committee this year – Viesturs Kairish’s The Chronicles of Melanie and Swingers by Andrejs Ēķis (both from 2016). The committee’s vote for the former, an arthouse drama, was unanimous. The film was produced by Mistrus Media.

The decision was made by a committee of professional experts, appointed by the National Film Centre of Latvia. It justified its decision with the following words: “This is an epic and stylistically uniform work, significant for the history and culture of Latvia, presenting a strong central character, expressive visuals and outstanding acting performances. The film is distinguished by its ability to accentuate sensations and emotional experience, rather than facts and dates.”

The Chronicles of Melanie tells the story of a journalist who is sent to Siberia in the mass deportation of June 1941, when over 40,000 people were deported from the Baltic states. The movie premiered domestically on 1 November 2016 and racked up 75,000 admissions in its first two months.