Tarzan’s Testicles (2017)
True Love (2017)
Happy End (2017)
Tehran Taboo (2017)
Men Don’t Cry (2017)
BPM (Beats Per Minute) (2017)
The Square (2017)
previous
next
Choose your language en | es | fr | it
Focus: Happy End (2017)
News

Films / Reviews

Production / Funding

Festivals / Awards

Industry / Market

Distribution / Releases / Exhibitors

Box Office

Institutions / Legislation

Events / Promotion

Television

Films

Film Focus

Feature films database

Directors

Scriptwriters

Submit a film

Southern Mediterranean films database

Interviews
Festivals
Videos

Trailers/Teasers/Clips

Video interviews

Making Of

Industry Panels

Short Films

Other videos

Industry

Events

Industry Reports

Country Focus

Producers

Production companies

Distributors

International sales

European film schools

Filming Europe Location Award

Services

Online Screenwriting Training Course

Guided course for feature film writing

International Film Business Online

Script analysis

Translation service

More

Newsletter

Cineuropa prize

Calendar

Advanced search

Advertise on Cineuropa

Links

Download logos and banners

Blogs archive

 

TELEVISION Germany

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

Development and financing of European drama series in focus at the Series Lab Hamburg

by 

- The second edition of the German gathering, which kicks off today, is presenting 20 projects from 12 European countries

Development and financing of European drama series in focus at the Series Lab Hamburg

German production outfits such as Tamtam FilmLetterbox Filmproduktion and Wüste Film, as well as Norwegian TV drama production company Monster Scripted, independent French firm Mother Production, the Netherlands’ Topkapi Films, Italy’s Yanez Film and Zodiak Belgium are all presenting projects at the second edition of the Series Lab Hamburg, which gets under way today. Created by the Filmförderung Hamburg Schleswig-Holstein (FFHSH), Letterbox Filmproduktion and the Creative Europe Desk Hamburg, the three-day event brings together 20 European production companies from 12 different countries and various experts, such as script doctors, drama consultants, sales agents, and commissioning editors from public and private broadcasters from all across Europe.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)LIM_468*60_inner_pages

“After the positive feedback on the first Series Lab Hamburg, we decided to organise another edition of this event,” says Christiane Siemen, managing director, Creative Europe Desk Hamburg. The 2017 Series Lab Hamburg kicks off with the pitching of the projects, which encompass various genres, such as drama, thriller, science-fiction, adventure, dramedy, historical drama, black comedy, and offbeat crime and family drama. Nikolaj Scherfig, chairman of the Danish Writers Guild, and British drama producer John Yorkel will act as script consultants and advise participants on their project development.

German broadcaster NDR will award the most promising project with the new Albatross Prize, worth €7,500. The members of the international jury include Christian Granderath, head of the TV Fiction department; screenwriter Nikolaj Scherfig; and German actress Maria Furtwängler (March of Millions, The Homemaker). The event will be wrapped up with case studies of the development and production of the series Maltese by Gianluca Maria Tavarelli, presented by ZDF EnterprisesPalomar TV & Film Production and Maze Pictures, and Bad Banks by Christian Schwochow, presented by Letterbox Filmproduktion and the Film Fund Luxembourg.

 
LIM
Focal Production Value
Midpoint
 

latest news

 

more news

Newsletter

Follow us on

facebook twitter rss