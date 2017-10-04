Development and financing of European drama series in focus at the Series Lab Hamburg

by Birgit Heidsiek

04/10/2017 - The second edition of the German gathering, which kicks off today, is presenting 20 projects from 12 European countries

German production outfits such as Tamtam Film, Letterbox Filmproduktion and Wüste Film, as well as Norwegian TV drama production company Monster Scripted, independent French firm Mother Production, the Netherlands’ Topkapi Films, Italy’s Yanez Film and Zodiak Belgium are all presenting projects at the second edition of the Series Lab Hamburg, which gets under way today. Created by the Filmförderung Hamburg Schleswig-Holstein (FFHSH), Letterbox Filmproduktion and the Creative Europe Desk Hamburg, the three-day event brings together 20 European production companies from 12 different countries and various experts, such as script doctors, drama consultants, sales agents, and commissioning editors from public and private broadcasters from all across Europe.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

“After the positive feedback on the first Series Lab Hamburg, we decided to organise another edition of this event,” says Christiane Siemen, managing director, Creative Europe Desk Hamburg. The 2017 Series Lab Hamburg kicks off with the pitching of the projects, which encompass various genres, such as drama, thriller, science-fiction, adventure, dramedy, historical drama, black comedy, and offbeat crime and family drama. Nikolaj Scherfig, chairman of the Danish Writers Guild, and British drama producer John Yorkel will act as script consultants and advise participants on their project development.

German broadcaster NDR will award the most promising project with the new Albatross Prize, worth €7,500. The members of the international jury include Christian Granderath, head of the TV Fiction department; screenwriter Nikolaj Scherfig; and German actress Maria Furtwängler (March of Millions, The Homemaker). The event will be wrapped up with case studies of the development and production of the series Maltese by Gianluca Maria Tavarelli, presented by ZDF Enterprises, Palomar TV & Film Production and Maze Pictures, and Bad Banks by Christian Schwochow, presented by Letterbox Filmproduktion and the Film Fund Luxembourg.