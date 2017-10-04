German films bask in the limelight in Paris

by Fabien Lemercier

04/10/2017 - Today marks the start of the 22nd German Film Festival organised by German Films in the French capital, which is set to unspool until 10 October

Three Peaks by Jan Zabeil, which was unveiled on the Piazza Grande at Locarno and then went on to screen as a Special Presentation at Toronto, will today open the 22nd German Film Festival when it unspools in Paris’ Arlequin cinema. Organised in the French capital until 10 October by German Films, the event has rustled up a "Cinema of Today" programme, which gathers together ten iconic features from among the crème de la crème of recent German film productions, which will be screened in the presence of their directors.

Standing out on the line-up are The Captain by Robert Schwentke (revealed at Toronto, screened in competition last week at San Sebastián and set to be distributed in France by Alfama Films) and Western by Valeska Grisebach (popular at Cannes in the Un Certain Regard selection, and due to be released on 22 November in France, courtesy of Shellac; selected as one of the titles in the running for the upcoming European Film Awards).

Three titles that premiered at Berlin will also be taking part: the competition entries Bright Nights by Thomas Arslan (which earned Georg Friedrich the Silver Bear for Best Actor) and the documentary Beuys by Andres Veiel, in addition to In Times of Fading Light by Matti Geschonneck (toplined by Bruno Ganz; the movie will also be duking it out for the next European Film Awards), which enjoyed an out-of-competition gala screening in the German capital.

"Cinema of Today" is rounded off by the doc Berlin Rebel High School by Alexander Kleider (nominated for the 2017 Lola Award in its respective category), Fog in August by Kai Wessel (Lola Award for Best Supporting Actress this year), the children’s title Rico, Oskar und der Diebstahlstein by Neele Leana Vollmar, plus Marija by Michael Koch (which was in competition at Locarno last year and was shown at Toronto, winning two acting awards at the Premiers Plans Festival in Angers to boot).

After a range of actors and producers, this year the German Film Festival has opted to train its spotlight on a director of photography, Reinhold Vorschneider, by unspooling three films that he was involved in: The Dreamed Path by Angela Schanelec, The Lies of the Victors by Christoph Hochhäusler and The Robber by Benjamin Heisenberg.

The festival menu also includes an enticing selection of the best short films of 2017 hailing from German film schools (Next Generation) and the winners of the Short Tiger Award – ie, the best short films of under five minutes’ duration. Finally, the gathering will be brought to a close with a film concert featuring a silent classic: Variety by Ewald André Dupont.

(Translated from French)