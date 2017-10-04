Tarzan’s Testicles (2017)
True Love (2017)
Happy End (2017)
Tehran Taboo (2017)
Men Don’t Cry (2017)
BPM (Beats Per Minute) (2017)
The Square (2017)
previous
next
Choose your language en | es | fr | it
Focus: True Love (2017)
News

Films / Reviews

Production / Funding

Festivals / Awards

Industry / Market

Distribution / Releases / Exhibitors

Box Office

Institutions / Legislation

Events / Promotion

Television

Films

Film Focus

Feature films database

Directors

Scriptwriters

Submit a film

Southern Mediterranean films database

Interviews
Festivals
Videos

Trailers/Teasers/Clips

Video interviews

Making Of

Industry Panels

Short Films

Other videos

Industry

Events

Industry Reports

Country Focus

Producers

Production companies

Distributors

International sales

European film schools

Filming Europe Location Award

Services

Online Screenwriting Training Course

Guided course for feature film writing

International Film Business Online

Script analysis

Translation service

More

Newsletter

Cineuropa prize

Calendar

Advanced search

Advertise on Cineuropa

Links

Download logos and banners

Blogs archive

 

PRODUCTION Portugal

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

Bruno Gascon’s feature debut, (Sobre)Carga, enters post-production

by 

- Tackling the issue of human trafficking, (Sobre)Carga is the first title by new production outfit Caracol Protagonista

Bruno Gascon’s feature debut, (Sobre)Carga, enters post-production
Michalina Olszanska in (Sobre)Carga

Human trafficking lies at the heart of Bruno Gascon’s feature debut, (Sobre)Carga, post-production for which has just begun after a 54-day shoot at several locations in Portugal’s central region.

A tale of survival, (Sobre)Carga tells the story of Viktoriya, a young Russian woman who leaves everything behind in search of a better life and eventually winds up the victim of a human-trafficking network. The other main character is António, an old truck driver who agrees to carry a cargo that is too big for him to handle. At a time of crisis in Portugal, António’s daughter emigrates, and he now has to support both his wife and granddaughter, only to find that he is also embroiled in an illegal trafficking scheme.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)LIM_468*60_inner_pages

“My concern with social themes and painting a raw portrait of the realities that human beings often choose to ignore are always part of what I write,” says director-scriptwriter Gascon, whose credits so far include two short films. “The movie talks about choices and about the selfishness of a society in which the instinct for survival often prevails over the common good.”

(Sobre)Carga stars polish actress Michalina OlszanskaVítor NorteRita BlancoMiguel BorgesAna Cristina OliveiraDmitry BogomolovDuarte Grilo and international top model Sara Sampaio, making her film debut. This local and international cast highlights how the project also pushes cultural and linguistic boundaries. “In the film, we are confronted with the cultural differences and the misunderstandings that linguistic barriers can pose, which was the reason that led me to use three languages: Portuguese, English and Russian,” continues the SAE Institute Netherlands graduate, who is now based in Portugal.

(Sobre)Carga is being produced by Caracol Protagonista, a new production outfit on Portugal’s film scene, funded by entrepreneur Tim Vieira. A date for the local theatrical distribution is yet to be announced.

 
LIM
Focal Production Value
Midpoint
 

latest news

 

more news

Newsletter

Follow us on

facebook twitter rss