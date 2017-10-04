The tenth-anniversary edition of CinEast kicks off in Luxembourg City

by Hugo Emmerzael

04/10/2017 - Running from 5-22 October, the festival highlights recent Central and Eastern European cinema

Albania has been added to the list of Central and Eastern European countries that the CinEast Festival in Luxembourg City covers through its film programming, besides Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Kosovo, Latvia, Lithuania, Macedonia, Moldova, Montenegro, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia and Ukraine. This year, the gathering is hosting its tenth edition in the Luxembourgian capital, with over 100 screenings in a dozen cinemas. Directors like Tereza Nvotová (Filthy ), Arkadiusz Jakubik (A Simple Story About Murder) and Alexandra Balteanu (Prowl ) are guests of the festival, hailing from Slovenia, Poland and Romania, respectively. They are joined by actors of the likes of Adrian Titieni (The Fixer ), Boris Isaković (Requiem for Mrs. J. ) and Jowita Budnik (Birds Are Singing in Kigali ).

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Luxembourgian actress Anne Fontaine will preside over the competition jury, consisting of Luxembourgian director Bady Minck, Romanian actor Adrian Titieni, French producer Philippe Carcassonne and the German director of the Filmfestival Max Ophüls Preis, Oliver Baumgarten. This year, the competition comprises ¾ (Ilian Metev), Birds Are Singing in Kigali (Joanna Kos-Krauze and Krzysztof Krauze), Daybreak (Gentian Koçi), Directions (Stephan Komandarev), Filthy (Tereza Nvotová), Miracle (Eglė Vertelytė), November (Rainer Sarnet) and Soldiers: Story From Ferentari (Ivana Mladenović). For the third time, a press jury will award the Film Critics’ Prize. This year, the jury consists of Valerija Berdi (radio 100.7), Pablo Chimienti (Le Quotidien) and Matthew Boas (Cineuropa).

Besides regular film screenings, accompanied by Q&As with visiting guests, CinEast is also hosting three projections followed by thorough debates on the films’ subject matter. After The Art of Loving by Maria Sadowska, a debate will be held on women's sexuality, sexual education and the affirmation of women's rights in Eastern and Western Europe over the last half-century. The participants will be Isabel Scott, an expert in gender studies and a sexual educator, and Anne Schaaf, a journalist focusing on cultural and social subjects. The debate will be moderated by trainer Martyna Adamska. Roland Vranik, director of The Citizen and an expert in political science, will host a discussion on the complex relationship with foreigners and minorities in the CEE countries, and the origins of the current tense situation in some of them. Finally, after Normal Autistic Film has been shown, a debate will take place with Czech expert (and the film’s protagonist) Michal Roškaňuk, diagnosed as autistic, and Conny Therwer, a psychomotricity specialist from the Fondation Autisme Luxembourg (FAL), focusing on the current perception of autism and autistic children, the various practices and approaches in the field, and the question of what we can learn from people with Asperger syndrome.