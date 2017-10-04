The tenth-anniversary edition of CinEast kicks off in Luxembourg City
by Hugo Emmerzael
- Running from 5-22 October, the festival highlights recent Central and Eastern European cinema
Albania has been added to the list of Central and Eastern European countries that the CinEast Festival in Luxembourg City covers through its film programming, besides Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Kosovo, Latvia, Lithuania, Macedonia, Moldova, Montenegro, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia and Ukraine. This year, the gathering is hosting its tenth edition in the Luxembourgian capital, with over 100 screenings in a dozen cinemas. Directors like Tereza Nvotová (Filthy [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Tereza Nvotová
film profile]), Arkadiusz Jakubik (A Simple Story About Murder) and Alexandra Balteanu (Prowl [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile]) are guests of the festival, hailing from Slovenia, Poland and Romania, respectively. They are joined by actors of the likes of Adrian Titieni (The Fixer [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Adrian Sitaru
interview: Tudor Aaron Istodor
film profile]), Boris Isaković (Requiem for Mrs. J. [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Bojan Vuletić
film profile]) and Jowita Budnik (Birds Are Singing in Kigali [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Joanna Kos-Krauze
film profile]).
Luxembourgian actress Anne Fontaine will preside over the competition jury, consisting of Luxembourgian director Bady Minck, Romanian actor Adrian Titieni, French producer Philippe Carcassonne and the German director of the Filmfestival Max Ophüls Preis, Oliver Baumgarten. This year, the competition comprises ¾ [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Ilian Metev
film profile] (Ilian Metev), Birds Are Singing in Kigali (Joanna Kos-Krauze and Krzysztof Krauze), Daybreak [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Gentian Koçi
film profile] (Gentian Koçi), Directions [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Stephan Komandarev
film profile] (Stephan Komandarev), Filthy (Tereza Nvotová), Miracle [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Eglė Vertelytė
film profile] (Eglė Vertelytė), November [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] (Rainer Sarnet) and Soldiers: Story From Ferentari [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Ivana Mladenovic
film profile] (Ivana Mladenović). For the third time, a press jury will award the Film Critics’ Prize. This year, the jury consists of Valerija Berdi (radio 100.7), Pablo Chimienti (Le Quotidien) and Matthew Boas (Cineuropa).
Besides regular film screenings, accompanied by Q&As with visiting guests, CinEast is also hosting three projections followed by thorough debates on the films’ subject matter. After The Art of Loving [+see also:
trailer
film profile] by Maria Sadowska, a debate will be held on women's sexuality, sexual education and the affirmation of women's rights in Eastern and Western Europe over the last half-century. The participants will be Isabel Scott, an expert in gender studies and a sexual educator, and Anne Schaaf, a journalist focusing on cultural and social subjects. The debate will be moderated by trainer Martyna Adamska. Roland Vranik, director of The Citizen [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] and an expert in political science, will host a discussion on the complex relationship with foreigners and minorities in the CEE countries, and the origins of the current tense situation in some of them. Finally, after Normal Autistic Film [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] has been shown, a debate will take place with Czech expert (and the film’s protagonist) Michal Roškaňuk, diagnosed as autistic, and Conny Therwer, a psychomotricity specialist from the Fondation Autisme Luxembourg (FAL), focusing on the current perception of autism and autistic children, the various practices and approaches in the field, and the question of what we can learn from people with Asperger syndrome.