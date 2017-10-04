Filming commences on La profezia dell'armadillo, from Zerocalcare's graphic novel

by Camillo De Marco

04/10/2017 - Emanuele Scaringi’s debut feature will be filmed in Rome and France. Cast members include Simone Liberati, Peter Castellitto, Laura Morante, Valerio Aprea and Claudia Pandolfi

Filming has commenced on La profezia dell'armadillo (lit. The Armadillo Prophecy), an adaptation of the graphic novel and bestseller of the same name by Zerocalcare. The debut feature is by Emanuele Scaringi, who already has several short films and documentaries under his belt and has collaborated as a writer on Michele Alhaique's Without Pity , Daniele Vicari’s Diaz - Don't Clean Up This Blood and Edoardo Gabbriellini's B.B and the Comorant. Scaringi has worked on Fandango projects since 2001. As a production representative he has followed films such as Valentina Pedicini's Where Shadows Fall , Sydney Sibilla’s I Can Quit Whenever I Want , Rolando Ravello's No Place Like Home and Gipi's L 'ultimo terrestre .

La profezia dell'armadillo - produced by Fandango and Rai Cinema, with contributions from MiBACT and support from the Lazio Region - is written by Oscar Glioti, Pietro Martinelli, Valerio Mastandrea and the same author of Zerocalcare’s graphic novel. Six weeks of filming is due to take place in Rome and France. Among the cast are Simone Liberati, Pietro Castellitto, Laura Morante, Valerio Aprea, Claudia Pandolfi, Teco Celio and Diana Del Buffalo.

Zero is twenty-seven and lives in the suburbs of Rebibbia, in Tiburtina Valley. Land of the Mammoth, acetate overalls, hidden bodies and large hearts. Zero is an artist with no fixed job, making a living from French tuition, organising check-in queues at the airport and creating illustrations for independent punk bands. His daily life is fairly consistent; days are either spent travelling to various work destinations or visiting his mother. But at home, his critical conscience awaits him in the form of a real-life Armadillo, made from flesh and blood, or rather plates and soft tissue, who constantly updates him on what is happening in the world via conversations at the limit of the paradoxical. When Zero hears news of the death of Camille, his school friend and undeclared teenage love, he is forced to deal with life and face the incommunicability, doubts and lack of certainty of his "left out" generation with disheartening spirit.

Gherardo Gossi is handling cinematography, Alessandro Bianchi and Iacopo Pineschi are creating the soundtrack, Mauro Vanzati is the film's set designer, Francesca Casciello is the film’s costume designer, and editing will be handled by Roberto di Tanna.

