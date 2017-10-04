Tarzan’s Testicles (2017)
True Love (2017)
Happy End (2017)
Tehran Taboo (2017)
Men Don’t Cry (2017)
BPM (Beats Per Minute) (2017)
The Square (2017)
previous
next
Choose your language en | es | fr | it
Focus: Happy End (2017)
News

Films / Reviews

Production / Funding

Festivals / Awards

Industry / Market

Distribution / Releases / Exhibitors

Box Office

Institutions / Legislation

Events / Promotion

Television

Films

Film Focus

Feature films database

Directors

Scriptwriters

Submit a film

Southern Mediterranean films database

Interviews
Festivals
Videos

Trailers/Teasers/Clips

Video interviews

Making Of

Industry Panels

Short Films

Other videos

Industry

Events

Industry Reports

Country Focus

Producers

Production companies

Distributors

International sales

European film schools

Filming Europe Location Award

Services

Online Screenwriting Training Course

Guided course for feature film writing

International Film Business Online

Script analysis

Translation service

More

Newsletter

Cineuropa prize

Calendar

Advanced search

Advertise on Cineuropa

Links

Download logos and banners

Blogs archive

 

PRODUCTION Italy

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

Filming commences on La profezia dell'armadillo, from Zerocalcare's graphic novel

by 

- Emanuele Scaringi’s debut feature will be filmed in Rome and France. Cast members include Simone Liberati, Peter Castellitto, Laura Morante, Valerio Aprea and Claudia Pandolfi

Filming commences on La profezia dell'armadillo, from Zerocalcare's graphic novel
Actors Simone Liberati and Pietro Castellitto (© Matteo Vielle)

Filming has commenced on La profezia dell'armadillo (lit. The Armadillo Prophecy), an adaptation of the graphic novel and bestseller of the same name by Zerocalcare. The debut feature is by Emanuele Scaringi, who already has several short films and documentaries under his belt and has collaborated as a writer on Michele Alhaique's Without Pity [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile], Daniele Vicari’s Diaz - Don't Clean Up This Blood [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Daniele Vicari
film profile] and Edoardo Gabbriellini's B.B and the Comorant. Scaringi has worked on Fandango projects since 2001. As a production representative he has followed films such as Valentina Pedicini's Where Shadows Fall [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Valentina Pedicini
film profile], Sydney Sibilla’s I Can Quit Whenever I Want [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Sydney Sibilia
film profile], Rolando Ravello's No Place Like Home [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Rolando Ravello
film profile] and Gipi's L 'ultimo terrestre [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile].

(The article continues below - Commercial information)LIM_468*60_inner_pages

La profezia dell'armadillo - produced by Fandango and Rai Cinema, with contributions from MiBACT and support from the Lazio Region - is written by Oscar Glioti, Pietro Martinelli, Valerio Mastandrea and the same author of Zerocalcare’s graphic novel. Six weeks of filming is due to take place in Rome and France. Among the cast are Simone Liberati, Pietro Castellitto, Laura Morante, Valerio Aprea, Claudia Pandolfi, Teco Celio and Diana Del Buffalo

Zero is twenty-seven and lives in the suburbs of Rebibbia, in Tiburtina Valley. Land of the Mammoth, acetate overalls, hidden bodies and large hearts. Zero is an artist with no fixed job, making a living from French tuition, organising check-in queues at the airport and creating illustrations for independent punk bands. His daily life is fairly consistent; days are either spent travelling to various work destinations or visiting his mother. But at home, his critical conscience awaits him in the form of a real-life Armadillo, made from flesh and blood, or rather plates and soft tissue, who constantly updates him on what is happening in the world via conversations at the limit of the paradoxical. When Zero hears news of the death of Camille, his school friend and undeclared teenage love, he is forced to deal with life and face the incommunicability, doubts and lack of certainty of his "left out" generation with disheartening spirit.

Gherardo Gossi is handling cinematography, Alessandro Bianchi and Iacopo Pineschi are creating the soundtrack, Mauro Vanzati is the film's set designer, Francesca Casciello is the film’s costume designer, and editing will be handled by Roberto di Tanna.

(Translated from Italian)

 
LIM
Focal Production Value
Midpoint
 

latest news

 

more news

Newsletter

Follow us on

facebook twitter rss