Segovia plays host to the ninth 3DWire

by Alfonso Rivera

05/10/2017 - The 9th edition of the Animation, Video Game and New Media Market kicks off today with various activities for both festival-goers and industry professionals aimed at giving the sector a boost

From today, 5 October, until Sunday 8 October, the ninth edition of the 3D Wire Animation, Video Game and New Media Market is unspooling in the stunning Spanish city of Segovia. This year, it has become a Spanish-Portuguese event and will see the participation of industry professionals hailing from 14 countries: there are more than 1,000 accredited guests. Created and headed up by José Luis Farias, the event has the advantage of fulfilling the roles of two types of gathering – both a market and a festival. In its latter guise, it will screen a total of 41 short films: 29 in the international competition (from 23 different countries) and 12 in the national one.

Its market-orientated side has selected 159 projects: 24 shorts, 13 features, 16 animated series, 48 video games, nine apps and 11 VR projects. Some of them will be presented as world premieres in Segovia, such as Dragonkeeper, a Spanish-Chinese co-production helmed by Ignacio Ferreras, whose screenwriter, Pablo Castrillo, will give further details about this ambitious animated movie. Other notable people who will be heading to the central Spanish city to present their projects include Alberto Vázquez (winner of the Goya Award for Psiconautas , who will talk about his new feature, Unicorn Wars, as well as his first video game, Microbian), Daniel Martínez Lara (Alike), SAM (Pos eso ), and Chelo Loureiro and Iván Miñambres, who produced Vázquez’s film and are also staging El sueño de la sultana, a project by Isabel Herguera.

The Emile European Animation Awards will also be introduced to those in attendance. The trophies will, for the first time, reward the achievements of European animation professionals at a ceremony set to be held on 8 December 2017 in Lille, France. Another of the myriad activities worth highlighting at this edition of 3D Wire is a special day-long conference devoted to private investment, organised in conjunction with ICEX (Spain’s Foreign Trade Institute) and with the support of DIBOOS. The ultimate aim is to strengthen the national animation sector to help it to attract private funding, providing Spanish businesses with the tools they need as they struggle with the challenge of gaining a foothold on the international stage.

More information about the event can be found here.

(Translated from Spanish)