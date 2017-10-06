Tarzan’s Testicles (2017)
PRODUCTION France/Belgium

Frédéric Carpentier filming Savage Youth

by 

- The director is in Sète shooting his feature debut, produced by Madeleine Films and set to be distributed in France by Jour2Fête

Frédéric Carpentier filming Savage Youth

The end is in sight for the Sète-based shoot for the feature-length fiction debut by Frédéric Carpentier, the French-Belgian co-production Savage Youth. Having turned heads with the fictional TV movie Les Vagues and the short film A cheval dans une maison vide, the director has assembled a cast comprising Pablo CoboDarren MuseletAntoine PiccarretaJérôme Bidaux and Léone François.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)LIM_468*60_inner_pages

Written by the director, the story revolves around Raphaël, the charismatic leader of a gang of young robbers. In the course of defending his patch, he accidentally kills the boss of a rival gang. From that moment on, he gains a new reputation because of this crime and can no longer escape from the local kingpins, who want to see him rise up the ranks, nor from his own gang, which dreams of scaling new heights. But his desire to avoid his predatory destiny will clash with a closed world and will lead to his own downfall.

Produced by Frédéric de Goldschmidt and Claire Lacombe for Madeleine FilmsSavage Youth is being co-produced by Belgian outfit Magellan Films (Samuel Feller), and is receiving backing from Orange Studio, the CNC’s advance on receipts, the Occitanie region and Cofinova. The five-week shoot kicked off on 11 September and will wrap on 20 October, with Romain Le Bonniec serving as DoP. We should also point out that the score will be composed by Pablo Pico (Adama [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile]), and the French distribution will be handled by Jour2Fête

Madeleine Films recently co-produced Mobile Homes by Vladimir de Fontenay (which was premiered at Cannes last May, in the Directors’ Fortnight) and produced Headfirst [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] by Amélie van Elmbt (2013).

(Translated from French)

 
