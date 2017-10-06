Tarzan’s Testicles (2017)
Loving Vincent (2016)
What Will People Say (2017)
True Love (2017)
Men Don’t Cry (2017)
BPM (Beats Per Minute) (2017)
The Square (2017)
previous
next
Choose your language en | es | fr | it
Focus: True Love (2017)
News

Films / Reviews

Production / Funding

Festivals / Awards

Industry / Market

Distribution / Releases / Exhibitors

Box Office

Institutions / Legislation

Events / Promotion

Television

Films

Film Focus

Feature films database

Directors

Scriptwriters

Submit a film

Southern Mediterranean films database

Interviews
Festivals
Videos

Trailers/Teasers/Clips

Video interviews

Making Of

Industry Panels

Short Films

Other videos

Industry

Events

Industry Reports

Country Focus

Producers

Production companies

Distributors

International sales

European film schools

Filming Europe Location Award

Services

Online Screenwriting Training Course

Guided course for feature film writing

International Film Business Online

Script analysis

Translation service

More

Newsletter

Cineuropa prize

Calendar

Advanced search

Advertise on Cineuropa

Links

Download logos and banners

Blogs archive

 

FESTIVALS Ireland

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

The “rebel city” is ready to host the fifth edition of IndieCork

by 

- The line-up of the prestigious Corkonian film festival has been officially announced and will start to unspool on Sunday 8 October

The “rebel city” is ready to host the fifth edition of IndieCork
Summer 1993 by Carla Simón

IndieCork, one of the biggest Irish events in the world of independent cinema, celebrates its fifth birthday on Sunday 8 October. The festival programme promises over 110 films this year, together with an impressive number of collateral initiatives, such as musical performances, photo exhibitions, special screenings, and talks with film personalities from all over the world. 

This unique event aims to promote local and international independent cinema, and provides aspiring filmmakers with different learning opportunities, such as workshops and training sessions led by industry experts. Furthermore, the recent partnership with the Visegrad Film Festival will bring along a selection of Central European films that have garnered much acclaim internationally.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)LIM_468*60_inner_pages

Enthusiasm is very high among the organisers of IndieCork. “I can say, hand on heart, that I am so excited about this festival. This year is a huge step forward for us, as we have award winners from Berlin, Sundance and a whole bunch of other festivals, and it really shows in the quality of the work,” said Mick Hannigan, co-director of the festival.

Eliza Hittman’s Sundance award-winning feature Beach Rats will open the World Features section on 8 October, and the outstanding debut work by Catalan director Carla SimónSummer 1993 [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Carla Simón
film profile], will close it on the 15thCall Me by Your Name [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] by Luca Guadagnino8:30 by Laura NasmythWinter Brothers [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Hlynur Pálmason
film profile] by Hlynur Palmason and It’s Not the Time of My Life [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Szabolcs Hajdu
film profile] by Szablocs Hajdu round off the list of foreign independent features.

The Irish features programme comprises four world premieres: Blue Dawn by Nadj FoleyCircles of the Sun by Alan LambertI’m Talking to You by Thomas Quain and The Legend of Harry & Ambrose by the Crooked Gentlemen (aka Jeff Doyle and Johnny Elliott).

As at previous editions, the festival will take place across three main venues: the historic Gate Cinema, the Blacknight Festival Centre and Nano Nagle Place. The full festival programme is available here.

 
LIM
Focal Production Value
Midpoint
 

latest news

 

more news

Newsletter

Follow us on

facebook twitter rss