The “rebel city” is ready to host the fifth edition of IndieCork

by Davide Abbatescianni

06/10/2017 - The line-up of the prestigious Corkonian film festival has been officially announced and will start to unspool on Sunday 8 October

IndieCork, one of the biggest Irish events in the world of independent cinema, celebrates its fifth birthday on Sunday 8 October. The festival programme promises over 110 films this year, together with an impressive number of collateral initiatives, such as musical performances, photo exhibitions, special screenings, and talks with film personalities from all over the world.

This unique event aims to promote local and international independent cinema, and provides aspiring filmmakers with different learning opportunities, such as workshops and training sessions led by industry experts. Furthermore, the recent partnership with the Visegrad Film Festival will bring along a selection of Central European films that have garnered much acclaim internationally.

Enthusiasm is very high among the organisers of IndieCork. “I can say, hand on heart, that I am so excited about this festival. This year is a huge step forward for us, as we have award winners from Berlin, Sundance and a whole bunch of other festivals, and it really shows in the quality of the work,” said Mick Hannigan, co-director of the festival.

Eliza Hittman’s Sundance award-winning feature Beach Rats will open the World Features section on 8 October, and the outstanding debut work by Catalan director Carla Simón, Summer 1993 , will close it on the 15th. Call Me by Your Name by Luca Guadagnino, 8:30 by Laura Nasmyth, Winter Brothers by Hlynur Palmason and It’s Not the Time of My Life by Szablocs Hajdu round off the list of foreign independent features.

The Irish features programme comprises four world premieres: Blue Dawn by Nadj Foley, Circles of the Sun by Alan Lambert, I’m Talking to You by Thomas Quain and The Legend of Harry & Ambrose by the Crooked Gentlemen (aka Jeff Doyle and Johnny Elliott).

As at previous editions, the festival will take place across three main venues: the historic Gate Cinema, the Blacknight Festival Centre and Nano Nagle Place. The full festival programme is available here.