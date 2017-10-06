Alice nelle città blows out its 15 candles with Orlando Bloom

by Vittoria Scarpa

There are twelve films in the Young/Adult competition, eleven in the Panorama programme, nine feature films in the Italian section, plus three films being screened out-of-competition, five special events and three TV series, all from over twenty countries around the globe: a rich programme for the 15th edition of Alice nella città, the independent section, dedicated to the younger generation, that runs parallel to Rome Film Festival. This year the section is set to include many female-led films, tales of the supernatural and fantastic, various film adaptations, and stories about families, mutations and indestructible friendships.

Numerous, as always, are the European titles hosted in the section directed by Gianluca Giannelli and Fabia Bettini, which will take place in the capital from 26 October to 5 November. The festival is due to kick off with a European premiere (in collaboration with Rome Film Festival) of The Breadwinner by Irish director Nora Twomey, an animated film produced by Angelina Jolie and adapted from the best-selling novel of the same name by Deborah Ellis. The competition is then set to feature two French titles (the first being Menina by Cristina Pinheiroand the second being Tomorrow and Thereafter by Noemie Lvosvsky, starring Mathieu Almaric), as well as the Faroe Island/Danish co-production Dreams by the Sea by Sakaris Stórá, ChemaRodriguez‘s second film Los gigantes no existen (Spain/Guatemala) and the German-Austrian The Best of All Worlds by Adrian Goiginger. The section is also set to host, among others, the world premiere of Please Stand By, starring Dakota Fanning (who will also be holding a masterclass in Rome), as well as English actor Orlando Bloom, who will be presenting the feature film, Romans at Alice nelle città, a film written by the Shammasian brothers, starring Bloomand focusing on paedophilia.

There are five European films in the Panorama section: the Swiss film Blue My Mind by Lisa Bruhlmann, the Swedish Ravens by Jens Assur, the Slovakian Filthy by Tereza Nvotová, The Swan by Ása Helga Hjörleifsdóttir (Iceland/Germany/Estonia) and the co-production between Venezuela, Chile and Norway, La Familia by Gustavo Rondón Córdova, as well as Worst Case We Get Married by Swiss-Canadian director Léa Pool and the Irish-Spanish title In Loco Parentis by Neasa Ní Chianáin and David Rane.

Comedies, "gialli" and on-the-road films are among the titles selected for the Panorama Italia programme, which will open with Metti una notte by Cosimo Misseri and will end with the debut film, Si muore tutti democristiani, by the videomaker collective known as Il terzo segreto di satira, also included are Guarda in alto by Fulvio Risuleo, set on the rooftops of Rome, the Swiss on-the-road film Cercando Camille, which stars Anna Ferzetti and Luigi Di Berti, Finché c’è prosecco c’è speranza by Antonio Padovan with Giuseppe Battiston in the main role, and the co-production between Italy and France Lola+Jeremy by July Hygreck.

Out-of-competition is Beyond The Sun with extraordinary participation from Pope Francis, and among the special events is the British Paddington 2 directed by Paul King, the highly anticipated debut film Addio fottuti musi Verdi by the web phenomena The Jackal, and the debut film Freak Show by Trudie Styler. Among the TV series to be screened at the festival is the Franco-US production Junior directed by Zoe Cassavetes, and the Norwegian series Skam directed by Julie Andem, which is in its fourth season.

The Camera d’Oro Taodue award (which goes to the best debut or second feature in the section) will be awarded this year by a jury composed of Trudie Styler, Camila Nesbit, Barbora Bobulova, Andrea Delog, Marco Danieli, Zoe Cassavetes and Nicola Guaglianone.

