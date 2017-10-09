Omnipresent wins the top award at Varna
by Stefan Dobroiu
- Directions, 3/4 and Light Thereafter were also among the winners of the Bulgarian event
The 35th edition of the Golden Rose Film Festival (30 September–7 October, Varna) ended with a resounding success for Ilian Djevelekov’s Omnipresent, which received the Best Feature Film, Best Actress, Best Actor and Audience Awards. The latter trophy is an especially good omen, as the film is being released in Bulgaria this Friday.
Besides their obvious preference for Omnipresent, the jurors led by Bulgarian film critic Bojidar Manov seemed eager to bestow their love upon as many features as possible: seven of the 16 features in competition took home an award or at least a Special Mention, which was perhaps the reason why the gathering’s wrap party was especially cheerful.
Here is the full list of winners:
Best Feature Film
Omnipresent - Ilian Djevelekov (Bulgaria)
Honourable Mention
Directions [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Stephan Komandarev
film profile] - Stephan Komandarev (Bulgaria/Germany/Macedonia)
Special Award of the City of Varna
Enemies - Svetoslav Ovtcharov (Bulgaria)
Best Director
Ilian Metev – ¾ [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Ilian Metev
film profile] (Bulgaria/Germany)
Best Screenplay
Teodora Markova, Georgi Ivanov, Nevena Kertova, Teo Chepilov – Bubblegum (Bulgaria)
Best Cinematographer
Nenad Boroevich - Light Thereafter [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] (Bulgaria/Belgium)
Best Actress
Teodora Duhovnikova – Omnipresent
Irini Jambonas - Directions
Best Actor
Velislav Pavlov - Omnipresent
Best First Feature
Radiogram - Rouzie Hassanova (Bulgaria)
Special Mention
Lilly the Little Fish - Yassen Grigorov (Bulgaria)
Audience Award
Omnipresent - Ilian Djevelekov
Best Short Film
Sunflower Spaceship 1 - Vasil Goranov (Bulgaria/Italy/Netherlands)
Special Mentions
Hole - Jonathan Heidelberger (Bulgaria)
Nights of a Lonely Messenger - Andrey Koulev (Bulgaria)