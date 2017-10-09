Omnipresent wins the top award at Varna

by Stefan Dobroiu

The 35th edition of the Golden Rose Film Festival (30 September–7 October, Varna) ended with a resounding success for Ilian Djevelekov’s Omnipresent, which received the Best Feature Film, Best Actress, Best Actor and Audience Awards. The latter trophy is an especially good omen, as the film is being released in Bulgaria this Friday.

Besides their obvious preference for Omnipresent, the jurors led by Bulgarian film critic Bojidar Manov seemed eager to bestow their love upon as many features as possible: seven of the 16 features in competition took home an award or at least a Special Mention, which was perhaps the reason why the gathering’s wrap party was especially cheerful.

Here is the full list of winners:

Best Feature Film

Omnipresent - Ilian Djevelekov (Bulgaria)

Honourable Mention

Directions - Stephan Komandarev (Bulgaria/Germany/Macedonia)

Special Award of the City of Varna

Enemies - Svetoslav Ovtcharov (Bulgaria)

Best Director

Ilian Metev – ¾ (Bulgaria/Germany)

Best Screenplay

Teodora Markova, Georgi Ivanov, Nevena Kertova, Teo Chepilov – Bubblegum (Bulgaria)

Best Cinematographer

Nenad Boroevich - Light Thereafter (Bulgaria/Belgium)

Best Actress

Teodora Duhovnikova – Omnipresent

Irini Jambonas - Directions

Best Actor

Velislav Pavlov - Omnipresent

Best First Feature

Radiogram - Rouzie Hassanova (Bulgaria)

Special Mention

Lilly the Little Fish - Yassen Grigorov (Bulgaria)

Audience Award

Omnipresent - Ilian Djevelekov

Best Short Film

Sunflower Spaceship 1 - Vasil Goranov (Bulgaria/Italy/Netherlands)

Special Mentions

Hole - Jonathan Heidelberger (Bulgaria)

Nights of a Lonely Messenger - Andrey Koulev (Bulgaria)