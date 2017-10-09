Ismael's Ghosts (2017)
FESTIVALS Bulgaria

Omnipresent wins the top award at Varna

- Directions, 3/4 and Light Thereafter were also among the winners of the Bulgarian event

Omnipresent by Ilian Djevelekov

The 35th edition of the Golden Rose Film Festival (30 September–7 October, Varna) ended with a resounding success for Ilian Djevelekov’s Omnipresent, which received the Best Feature Film, Best Actress, Best Actor and Audience Awards. The latter trophy is an especially good omen, as the film is being released in Bulgaria this Friday.

Besides their obvious preference for Omnipresent, the jurors led by Bulgarian film critic Bojidar Manov seemed eager to bestow their love upon as many features as possible: seven of the 16 features in competition took home an award or at least a Special Mention, which was perhaps the reason why the gathering’s wrap party was especially cheerful.

Here is the full list of winners:

Best Feature Film
 Omnipresent - Ilian Djevelekov (Bulgaria)
Honourable Mention
 Directions [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Stephan Komandarev
film profile] - Stephan Komandarev (Bulgaria/Germany/Macedonia)

Special Award of the City of Varna
 Enemies - Svetoslav Ovtcharov (Bulgaria)

Best Director
 Ilian Metev – ¾ [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Ilian Metev
film profile] (Bulgaria/Germany)

Best Screenplay
 Teodora Markova, Georgi Ivanov, Nevena Kertova, Teo Chepilov – Bubblegum (Bulgaria)

Best Cinematographer
 Nenad Boroevich - Light Thereafter [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] (Bulgaria/Belgium)

Best Actress
 Teodora Duhovnikova – Omnipresent
 Irini Jambonas - Directions

Best Actor
 Velislav Pavlov - Omnipresent

Best First Feature
 Radiogram - Rouzie Hassanova (Bulgaria)
Special Mention
 Lilly the Little Fish - Yassen Grigorov (Bulgaria)

Audience Award
 Omnipresent - Ilian Djevelekov

Best Short Film
 Sunflower Spaceship 1 - Vasil Goranov (Bulgaria/Italy/Netherlands)
Special Mentions
Hole - Jonathan Heidelberger (Bulgaria)
Nights of a Lonely Messenger - Andrey Koulev (Bulgaria)

 
