Kirsten Tan’s Pop Aye takes home the Golden Eye from Zurich
by Giorgia Del Don
- The jury of the Zurich Film Festival’s International Competition has bestowed the Golden Eye upon the Singaporean film, while Machines by Rahul Jain came out on top in the doc category
Three films touched the heart of the International Jury of the 13th Zurich Film Festival, chaired by Danish actress Trine Dyrholm: while the title that came up trumps by scooping the top prize (the Golden Eye) was the Singaporean work Pop Aye by Kristen Tan, the French movie Custody [+see also:
film profile] by Xavier Legrand and Iceland's Under the Tree [+see also:
film profile] by Hafsteinn Gunnar Sigurðsson received two Special Mentions, again in the International Competition.
Meanwhile, Machines [+see also:
film profile] by Rahul Jain (India/Germany/Finland) emerged triumphant in the documentary category.
Among the Swiss films presented across the various sections of the 13th edition, Blue My Mind [+see also:
film profile] by Zurich-born director Lisa Brühlmann stood out from the rest by winning the Golden Eye in the "Focus: Switzerland, Germany, Austria" competition, as well as the Critics' Choice Award and the Ecumenical Award. Hot on its tail were the frenetic and entertaining documentary by Thomas Haemmerli I Am Gentrification. Confession of a Scoundrel, which picked up a Special Mention in the International Documentary Competition (a joint winner with The Other Side of the Wall [+see also:
film profile], a Spanish-Mexican production by Pau Ortiz), and Before Summer Ends [+see also:
film profile] by young Swiss-French-Belgian director Maryam Goormaghtigh, which was awarded the Emerging Swiss Talent Award for Best Swiss Film, together with the intriguing Animals [+see also:
film profile] by Greg Zglinski.
Meanwhile, the audience opted to reward A River Below by Mark Grieco.
Here is the complete list of winners of the Zurich Film Festival:
International Feature Film Competition
Golden Eye for Best Film
Pop Aye – Kirsten Tan (Singapore/Thailand)
Special Mention
Custody [+see also:
film profile] - Xavier Legrand (France)
Under the Tree [+see also:
film profile] - Hafsteinn Gunnar Sigurðsson (Iceland/Poland/Denmark)
International Documentary Competition
Golden Eye for Best Feature
Machines [+see also:
film profile] - Rahul Jain (India/Germany/Finland)
Special Mention
I Am Gentrification. Confession of a Scoundrel – Thomas Haemmerli (Switzerland)
The Other Side of the Wall [+see also:
film profile] – Pau Ortiz (Spain/Mexico)
Focus: Switzerland, Germany, Austria Competition
Golden Eye for Best Feature
Blue My Mind [+see also:
film profile] - Lisa Brühlmann (Switzerland)
Emerging Swiss Talent Award for Best Swiss Film
Before Summer Ends [+see also:
film profile] – Maryam Goormaghtigh (France/Switzerland)
Animals [+see also:
film profile] - Greg Zglinski (Switzerland/Austria/Poland)
Critics’ Choice Award for Best Debut Feature
Blue My Mind - Lisa Brühlmann
ZFF for Kids section
Kids Jury Award
Up in the Sky [+see also:
film profile] – Petter Lennstrand (Sweden)
Audience Award
Rabbit School – Guardians of the Golden Egg [+see also:
film profile] – Ute von Münchow-Pohl (Germany)
Other awards
Audience Award
A River Below – Mark Grieco (Colombia/USA)
Treatment Competition Award
Secondo - Seraina Nyikos (Switzerland)
(Translated from Italian)