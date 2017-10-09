Kirsten Tan’s Pop Aye takes home the Golden Eye from Zurich

by Giorgia Del Don

09/10/2017 - The jury of the Zurich Film Festival’s International Competition has bestowed the Golden Eye upon the Singaporean film, while Machines by Rahul Jain came out on top in the doc category

Three films touched the heart of the International Jury of the 13th Zurich Film Festival, chaired by Danish actress Trine Dyrholm: while the title that came up trumps by scooping the top prize (the Golden Eye) was the Singaporean work Pop Aye by Kristen Tan, the French movie Custody by Xavier Legrand and Iceland’s Under the Tree by Hafsteinn Gunnar Sigurðsson received two Special Mentions, again in the International Competition.

Meanwhile, Machines by Rahul Jain (India/Germany/Finland) emerged triumphant in the documentary category.

Among the Swiss films presented across the various sections of the 13th edition, Blue My Mind by Zurich-born director Lisa Brühlmann stood out from the rest by winning the Golden Eye in the “Focus: Switzerland, Germany, Austria” competition, as well as the Critics’ Choice Award and the Ecumenical Award. Hot on its tail were the frenetic and entertaining documentary by Thomas Haemmerli I Am Gentrification. Confession of a Scoundrel, which picked up a Special Mention in the International Documentary Competition (a joint winner with The Other Side of the Wall , a Spanish-Mexican production by Pau Ortiz), and Before Summer Ends by young Swiss-French-Belgian director Maryam Goormaghtigh, which was awarded the Emerging Swiss Talent Award for Best Swiss Film, together with the intriguing Animals by Greg Zglinski.

Meanwhile, the audience opted to reward A River Below by Mark Grieco.

Here is the complete list of winners of the Zurich Film Festival:

International Feature Film Competition

Golden Eye for Best Film

Pop Aye – Kirsten Tan (Singapore/Thailand)

Special Mention

Custody - Xavier Legrand (France)

Under the Tree - Hafsteinn Gunnar Sigurðsson (Iceland/Poland/Denmark)

International Documentary Competition

Golden Eye for Best Feature

Machines - Rahul Jain (India/Germany/Finland)

Special Mention

I Am Gentrification. Confession of a Scoundrel – Thomas Haemmerli (Switzerland)

The Other Side of the Wall – Pau Ortiz (Spain/Mexico)

Focus: Switzerland, Germany, Austria Competition

Golden Eye for Best Feature

Blue My Mind - Lisa Brühlmann (Switzerland)

Emerging Swiss Talent Award for Best Swiss Film

Before Summer Ends – Maryam Goormaghtigh (France/Switzerland)

Animals - Greg Zglinski (Switzerland/Austria/Poland)

Critics’ Choice Award for Best Debut Feature

Blue My Mind - Lisa Brühlmann

ZFF for Kids section

Kids Jury Award

Up in the Sky – Petter Lennstrand (Sweden)

Audience Award

Rabbit School – Guardians of the Golden Egg – Ute von Münchow-Pohl (Germany)

Other awards

Audience Award

A River Below – Mark Grieco (Colombia/USA)

Treatment Competition Award

Secondo - Seraina Nyikos (Switzerland)

(Translated from Italian)