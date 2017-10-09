Dog wins big at the Namur Film Festival

by Aurore Engelen

09/10/2017 - The new film by French director Samuel Benchetrit, starring Vincent Macaigne, Bouli Lanners and Vanessa Paradis, wound up with three awards in its pocket

On Friday, Samuel Benchetrit’s movie Dog won the Bayard d'Or for Best Film during the closing ceremony of the 32nd edition of the Namur International French-Language Film Festival.

Dog paints an uncompromising portrait of a man on the road to ruin. Jacques Blanchot loses everything: his wife, his house and his job. He gradually becomes a stranger to the world around him, until one day the manager of a pet shop takes him in. Dog is a gloomy and hopeless farce, in which the hero, played by Vincent Macaigne, chooses to renounce his humanity. As a matter of fact, this role also earned the actor the Bayard for Best Actor, and the movie also took home the Bayard for Best Screenplay. The Bayard for Best Actress was bestowed upon Quebecois actress Camille Mongeau for Tadoussac by Martin Laroche.

12 Days , the shocking new documentary by Raymond Depardon, earned its helmer the Bayard for Best Cinematography, which he humbly came to accept in person.

The jury also handed a Special Prize to the French-Congolese documentary Mama Colonel by Dieudo Hamadi. This shows that once again, the jury of the Namur Festival has really valued the documentary format in its winners’ list.

In the "Debut Fiction Film" competition, Les Bienheureux by Sofia Djama received the Bayard for Best Fiction Film, while Soldiers. Story from Ferentari by Ivana Mladenovic scooped the Discovery Award.

The junior jury handed its prize to Bloody Milk by Hubert Charuel, which also snagged the BeTV Award for Best Feature Film.

Here is the list of award-winning features:

Bayard d’Or for Best Film

Dog - Samuel Benchetrit (France/Belgium)

Special Jury Prize

Mama Colonel - Dieudo Hamadi (France/DR Congo)

Bayard for Best Screenplay

Dog - Samuel Benchetrit

Bayard for Best Cinematography

12 Days - Raymond Depardon (France)

Bayard for Best Actress

Camille Mongeau - Tadoussac (Canada)

Bayard for Best Actor

Vincent Macaigne – Dog

Bayard for Best Debut Fiction Film

Les Bienheureux - Sofia Djama (France/Belgium)

Discovery Award

Soldiers. Story from Ferentari - Ivana Mladenovic (Romania/Serbia/Belgium)

Audience Award for Best Fiction Feature Film

Wallay - Berni Goldblat (Burkina Faso/France/Qatar)

Audience Award for Best Documentary

Carré 35 - Éric Caravaca (France)

Junior Jury Award

Bloody Milk - Hubert Charuel (France)

Cinevox Award – Belgian Feature Film

Drôle de Père - Amélie van Elmbt (Belgium)

Critics’ Award – Belgian Feature Film

Drôle de Père - Amélie van Elmbt

BeTV Award – Feature Film

Bloody Milk - Hubert Charuel

(Translated from French)