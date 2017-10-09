Living and Other Fictions emerges triumphant at Cinespaña
by Fabien Lemercier
- Jo Sol has taken home the Golden Violet for Best Film in Toulouse, while the Audience Award went to 100 Meters by Marcel Barrena
Here is the complete list of winners:
Golden Violet for Best Film
Living and Other Fictions [+see also:
film profile] - Jo Sol
Best Director
Blanca Torres and Gabriel Velázquez - Análisis de sangre azul [+see also:
film profile]
Best Actress
Mercè Pons - La millor opció
Nathalie Poza – Can’t Say Goodbye [+see also:
film profile]
Best Actor
Santiago Alverú – Selfie [+see also:
film profile]
Best Screenplay
Blanca Torres and Orencio Boix - Análisis de sangre azul
Best Cinematography
Santiago Racaj – Can’t Say Goodbye
Best New Director
La mano invisible [+see also:
film profile] - David Macián
Best Documentary
The Sea Stares at Us from Afar [+see also:
film profile] - Manuel Muñoz Rivas
Best Short Film
Aliens – Luis López Carrasco
Audience Award
100 Meters [+see also:
film profile] – Marcel Barrena
(Translated from French)