Living and Other Fictions emerges triumphant at Cinespaña

by Fabien Lemercier

09/10/2017 - Jo Sol has taken home the Golden Violet for Best Film in Toulouse, while the Audience Award went to 100 Meters by Marcel Barrena

After having been unveiled at San Sebastián last year, Living and Other Fictions by Jo Sol has further stocked its trophy cabinet by winning the Golden Violet for Best Film at the 22nd Cinespaña Festival (a French event that showcases the variety of Spain’s current cinematic output). Produced by Shaktimetta Produccions with Luis Miñarro (Eddie Saeta) as associate producer, the feature will be distributed in France from 6 December by Les Films des Deux Rives.

Análisis de sangre azul by Blanca Torres and Gabriel Velázquez took home two trophies (Best Director and Best Screenplay; the script was co-written by Torres and Orencio Boix), as did Can’t Say Goodbye by Lino Escalera (for which Nathalie Poza won a joint Best Actress Award and Best Cinematography went to Santiago Racaj). The Best Actor category saw victory for Santiago Alverú for his performance in Selfie by Víctor García León, while Mercè Pons was also singled out for her acting in La millor opció by Óscar Pérez.

The Best New Director Award went to David Macián for La mano invisible , which was presented in the Panorama section, and this programme also contained a feature that pocketed the Audience Award: 100 Meters by Marcel Barrena. We should also highlight that the Best Documentary Award went to The Sea Stares at Us from Afar by Manuel Muñoz Rivas. Lastly, actor Àlex Brendemühl, the guest of honour at this edition of Cinespaña, received a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Here is the complete list of winners:

Golden Violet for Best Film

Living and Other Fictions - Jo Sol

Best Director

Blanca Torres and Gabriel Velázquez - Análisis de sangre azul

Best Actress

Mercè Pons - La millor opció

Nathalie Poza – Can’t Say Goodbye

Best Actor

Santiago Alverú – Selfie

Best Screenplay

Blanca Torres and Orencio Boix - Análisis de sangre azul

Best Cinematography

Santiago Racaj – Can’t Say Goodbye

Best New Director

La mano invisible - David Macián

Best Documentary

The Sea Stares at Us from Afar - Manuel Muñoz Rivas

Best Short Film

Aliens – Luis López Carrasco

Audience Award

100 Meters – Marcel Barrena

(Translated from French)