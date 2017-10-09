Ismael's Ghosts (2017)
Directions (2017)
Loving Vincent (2016)
What Will People Say (2017)
Nico, 1988 (2017)
The Square (2017)
Happy End (2017)
previous
next
Choose your language en | es | fr | it
Focus: Directions (2017)
News

Films / Reviews

Production / Funding

Festivals / Awards

Industry / Market

Distribution / Releases / Exhibitors

Box Office

Institutions / Legislation

Events / Promotion

Television

Films

Film Focus

Feature films database

Directors

Scriptwriters

Submit a film

Southern Mediterranean films database

Interviews
Festivals
Videos

Trailers/Teasers/Clips

Video interviews

Making Of

Industry Panels

Short Films

Other videos

Industry

Events

Industry Reports

Country Focus

Producers

Production companies

Distributors

International sales

European film schools

Filming Europe Location Award

Services

Online Screenwriting Training Course

Guided course for feature film writing

International Film Business Online

Script analysis

Translation service

More

Newsletter

Cineuropa prize

Calendar

Advanced search

Advertise on Cineuropa

Links

Download logos and banners

Blogs archive

 

FESTIVALS France

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

Living and Other Fictions emerges triumphant at Cinespaña

by 

- Jo Sol has taken home the Golden Violet for Best Film in Toulouse, while the Audience Award went to 100 Meters by Marcel Barrena

Living and Other Fictions emerges triumphant at Cinespaña
The winners of Cinespaña 2017 (© Cinespaña)

After having been unveiled at San Sebastián last year, Living and Other Fictions [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Jo Sol
film profile] by Jo Sol has further stocked its trophy cabinet by winning the Golden Violet for Best Film at the 22nd Cinespaña Festival (a French event that showcases the variety of Spain’s current cinematic output). Produced by Shaktimetta Produccions with Luis Miñarro (Eddie Saeta) as associate producer, the feature will be distributed in France from 6 December by Les Films des Deux Rives.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)LIM_468*60_inner_pages

Análisis de sangre azul [+see also:
trailer
film profile] by Blanca Torres and Gabriel Velázquez took home two trophies (Best Director and Best Screenplay; the script was co-written by Torres and Orencio Boix), as did Can’t Say Goodbye [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Lino Escalera
film profile] by Lino Escalera (for which Nathalie Poza won a joint Best Actress Award and Best Cinematography went to Santiago Racaj). The Best Actor category saw victory for Santiago Alverú for his performance in Selfie [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Víctor García León
film profile] by Víctor García León, while Mercè Pons was also singled out for her acting in La millor opció by Óscar Pérez.

The Best New Director Award went to David Macián for La mano invisible [+see also:
trailer
making of
film profile], which was presented in the Panorama section, and this programme also contained a feature that pocketed the Audience Award: 100 Meters [+see also:
trailer
film profile] by Marcel Barrena. We should also highlight that the Best Documentary Award went to The Sea Stares at Us from Afar [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Manuel Muñoz Rivas
film profile] by Manuel Muñoz Rivas. Lastly, actor Àlex Brendemühl, the guest of honour at this edition of Cinespaña, received a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Here is the complete list of winners:

Golden Violet for Best Film
Living and Other Fictions [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Jo Sol
film profile] - Jo Sol

Best Director
Blanca Torres and Gabriel Velázquez - Análisis de sangre azul [+see also:
trailer
film profile]

Best Actress
Mercè Pons - La millor opció
Nathalie Poza – Can’t Say Goodbye [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Lino Escalera
film profile]

Best Actor
Santiago Alverú – Selfie [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Víctor García León
film profile]

Best Screenplay
Blanca Torres and Orencio Boix - Análisis de sangre azul

Best Cinematography
Santiago Racaj – Can’t Say Goodbye

Best New Director
La mano invisible [+see also:
trailer
making of
film profile] - David Macián

Best Documentary
The Sea Stares at Us from Afar [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Manuel Muñoz Rivas
film profile] - Manuel Muñoz Rivas

Best Short Film
Aliens – Luis López Carrasco

Audience Award
100 Meters [+see also:
trailer
film profile] – Marcel Barrena

(Translated from French)

 
LIM
Focal Production Value
Midpoint
 

latest news

 

more news

Newsletter

Follow us on

facebook twitter rss