Shoot about to kick off for Félix Moati’s Deux fils

by Fabien Lemercier

09/10/2017 - Vincent Lacoste, Benoît Poelvoorde, Mathieu Capella and Anaïs Demoustier are among the cast of this Nord-Ouest production set to be sold by Le Pacte

The first clapperboard will slam on 16 October for the French-Belgian co-production Deux fils (lit. “Two Sons”), the feature-length directorial debut by Félix Moati. The 28-year-old newly turned filmmaker, a prominent actor who has appeared in such films as All About Them , has been turning heads since his first directorial outing, the short film Après Suzanne (selected in competition at Cannes in 2016 and nominated for the César Award in its respective category in 2017).

The cast of his feature debut includes Vincent Lacoste (nominated for the César Award for Best Actor in 2010 for Hippocrates , the César Award for Best Supporting Actor in 2017 for In Bed with Victoria and the César Award for Most Promising Actor in 2010 for The French Kissers ; this year he has been filming Première année by Thomas Lilti, Sorry Angel by Christophe Honoré and Amanda by Mikhaël Hers), Belgium’s Benoît Poelvoorde (Magritte Award for Best Actor in 2014 for A Place on Earth , and nominated in 2012 for Romantics Anonymous , in 2013 for Le Grand Soir and in 2015 for Scouting for Zebras ; nominated for the Lumière Award for Best Actor in 2015 for 3 Hearts ; also nominated for the César Award for Best Actor in 2005 and 2006), young actor Mathieu Capella and Anaïs Demoustier (nominated for the César Award for Most Promising Actress in 2009 and 2011; a European Film Promotion Shooting Star in 2010; popular in films such as The New Girlfriend , Elles , All About Them and Bird People ; set to grace screens from 8 November in Jalouse).

Written by Félix Moati in conjunction with Florence Seyvos (nominated for the César Award for Best Original Screenplay in 2013 for Camille Rewinds ), the story revolves around a family made up of a father and his two sons. Thirteen-year-old Ivan witnesses the failures of his two role models, his big brother and his father – but that would be misrepresenting them; they are actually Tigers.

Produced by Pierre Guyard (a European Film Promotion Producer on the Move in 2015 and winner of the César Award for Best First Feature Film the same year with Love at First Fight ) for Nord-Ouest Films, Deux fils is being co-produced by France 3 Cinéma and Belgian outfit Artémis Productions. Having been pre-purchased by Canal+ and Ciné+, the feature is also being backed by the CNC’s advance on receipts and the Ile-de-France region. The shoot will take place in Paris from 16 October-14 December. The French distribution and international sales will be managed by Le Pacte.

As previously reported, Nord-Ouest Films is wrapping the shoot for Amanda by Mikhaël Hers this week (see the article), recently unveiled If You Saw His Heart by Joan Chemla in competition at Toronto (the movie goes on general release in France on 10 January 2018), has just successfully released My Son by Christian Carion in theatres, and has Ami-Ami by Victor Saint-Macary (see the news – released in France on 24 January 2018) in post-production and Michel Ocelot’s animated film Dilili à Paris in production.

